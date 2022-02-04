Hear Liam Gallagher join forces with Dave Grohl for soaring new single, Everything's Electric

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has joined forces with Dave Grohl for a new song, Everything's Electric.

The lead single from Gallagher's upcoming solo effort, C’Mon You Know, the song was co-written by the Foo Fighters singer and electric guitar player, and also features him on drums.

According to a press release, the two sought to combine the dynamics of the Beastie Boys classic Sabotage with the "spiraling tension and danger" of The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter. Not the most intuitive combination, sure, but it plays to Gallagher's strengths.

Gallagher's trademark snarl glides over a frenetic bass guitar line and some very, dare we say, Noel Gallagher-esque rhythm guitar work and Stones-y leads. Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin – who also produced the two most recent Foo Fighters albums – certainly understood the assignment on this one.

C’Mon You Know is set for a May 27 release via Warner Records. It's Gallagher's third solo outing – following 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

To preorder the album, head on over to Gallagher's website.

Always one of rock's busiest men, Grohl has also – within the last year – lent his percussive talents to tracks by Halsey and Mick Jagger. Of course, during that same time, he put out a new album – and toured – with the Foo Fighters, and contributed to the soundtrack of the new Fraggle Rock series.

Oh, he wrote a book, too, and made a horror comedy feature length film with his bandmates. We hope he snuck some sleep in there once in awhile, too.