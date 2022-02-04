Trending

Hear Liam Gallagher join forces with Dave Grohl for soaring new single, Everything's Electric

By published

The Foo Fighters leader co-wrote and played drums on the tune, which will appear on the former Oasis frontman's upcoming solo album, C’Mon You Know

Liam Gallagher (left) and Dave Grohl
(Image credit: Mark Holloway/Redferns, Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has joined forces with Dave Grohl for a new song, Everything's Electric.

The lead single from Gallagher's upcoming solo effort, C’Mon You Know, the song was co-written by the Foo Fighters singer and electric guitar player, and also features him on drums. 

According to a press release, the two sought to combine the dynamics of the Beastie Boys classic Sabotage with the "spiraling tension and danger" of The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter. Not the most intuitive combination, sure, but it plays to Gallagher's strengths.

Gallagher's trademark snarl glides over a frenetic bass guitar line and some very, dare we say, Noel Gallagher-esque rhythm guitar work and Stones-y leads. Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin – who also produced the two most recent Foo Fighters albums – certainly understood the assignment on this one. 

C’Mon You Know is set for a May 27 release via Warner Records. It's Gallagher's third solo outing – following 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

To preorder the album, head on over to Gallagher's website.

Always one of rock's busiest men, Grohl has also – within the last year – lent his percussive talents to tracks by Halsey and Mick Jagger. Of course, during that same time, he put out a new album – and toured – with the Foo Fighters, and contributed to the soundtrack of the new Fraggle Rock series.

Oh, he wrote a book, too, and made a horror comedy feature length film with his bandmates. We hope he snuck some sleep in there once in awhile, too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.