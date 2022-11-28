There's still a chance to get 50% off just about every Line 6 plugin you’ll ever need in this extended Cyber Monday sale

Sure, Cyber Monday guitar deals are the perfect opportunity to splash out on new guitars, amps and other associated accessories, but it’s also a great time to level up your recording, production and effects games.

Thanks to Sweetwater, you can do just that, with the retailer offering 50% off a huge range of Line 6 plugins (opens in new tab), giving you access to just about every Line 6 plugin you’ll ever need for half price.

At full price, Line 6’s Metallurgy, Amp Farm and Echo Farm plugins offer some of the best virtual amps, cabs and effects on the market, with its Helix Native program one of today’s standout effects software.

As it just so happens, all of the above are 50% off at Sweetwater. Yep, you read that correctly: Helix Native, Metallurgy, Amp Farm and Echo Farm are all half price, and in some instances can be scooped up for as little as just $49.

Line 6's Metallurgy, Helix Native, Echo Farm and Amp Farm plugins are all half price over at Sweetwater. Simply put, it's one of the best plugin deals we've spotted over Cyber Weekend – from the Helix Native’s 100+ effects and 60+ amp sims to the Echo Farm’s celebrated suite of delay/echo effects, this sale contains almost everything you’d need to seriously level up your recording, production and effects games.

Truth be told, this deal doesn’t need much explanation, but we’re quite excited about this one – in fact, it’s one of the best plugin deals we’ve seen this whole Cyber Weekend period – so allow us to shout about it.

From Sweetwater (opens in new tab), you can scoop the whole Metallurgy collection for just $99 (opens in new tab), or individual Doom, Modern and Thrash bundles for $49 each (opens in new tab). Each Metallurgy pack contains four amp types – which can be paired with a choice of eight cabs – as well as up to seven effects.

To put things into perspective, the whole Metallurgy bundle is usually $200, so to get all of the above for $99 sounds like fantastic value money to our ears, especially when you bear in mind the overall quality of the Metallurgy collection.

50% off has been applied across the board for all Helix Native softwares, too, so you can get some of the best effects money can buy for as low as $49, depending on if you plan on running it alongside an HX Stomp, Helix LT or Helix Rack. For $199, you can also get it as a standalone plugin (opens in new tab).

So, what can you get for $199? Oh, just over 100 effects, more than 30 cab models and more than 60 bass and guitar amp sims, all of which are powered by the HX modeling engine. Even better, Line 6 recently rolled out a mega Helix update – arguably its best ever – which adds even more tonal possibility to the mix.

Amp Farm is equally impressive, and for just $99 comes complete with over a dozen amp and amp head sims, 48 virtual cab models, a choice of four microphone setups and more.

Head over to Sweetwater (opens in new tab) to explore the Line 6 range, and be sure to pay a visit to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page for more juicy bargains.