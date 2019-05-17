Listen to a New Song from Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, “The Storm”

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have premiered a new song, “The Storm.” You can listen to the track above.

“The Storm” was originally recorded by Blackmore’s Night, Ritchie Blackmore’s celtic folk-oriented project with Candace Night. The song appeared on their 2001 album, Fires at Midnight.

The reconstituted Rainbow recently released a new version of "Black Sheep of the Family," a 1970 track by Quartermass that also recorded by the original incarnation of Rainbow for their self-titled 1975 debut album.

Last year, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow returned with "Waiting for a Sign," their first single in 22 years, in addition to releasing Memories in Rock II, a live album documenting the group's four-date 2017 U.K. tour that featured a selection of Rainbow hits and fan favorites, in addition to a few classic Deep Purple cuts.

