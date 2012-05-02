Lynyrd Skynyrd to Release New Album, 'Last of a Dying Breed,' in August

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd have just announced an August 21 release date for their new studio album, Last of a Dying Breed.

Skynyrd have re-teamed with producer Bob Marlette for the new album, who handled production duties on their last album, 2009's Gods & Guns (buy on iTunes.)

“It was great to get back in the studio with Bob for this new album,” said guitarist Gary Rossington “we kind of went back old school this time. All of us playing together in the studio as a band, tracking songs and creating licks. We had a lot of fun and the music really flowed for us, so that’s when you know you are on to something good. We can’t wait to let the fans hear these songs and play ‘em live.”

For the new album — and the band's 2012 tour dates (itinerary below) — the band will be joined by bassist Johnny Cult, who fans may recognize as an original member of the Black Crowes.

“What else do you say to Medlocke, Rossington and Van Zant? ," said Colt of being asked to join Lynyrd Skynyrd. "We’re talking southern rock royalty. We’re talking Lynyrd Skynyrd. The only thing out of my mouth was when and where!”

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2012 Tour Dates