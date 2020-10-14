Score $100 off Martin's Special X1 and 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric guitars with this unmissable deal

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon deals are still coming in thick and fast, and there are some truly remarkable savings to be had. Looking for a new acoustic guitar? You may have just found it.
These juicy Martin deals include both auditorium and dreadnought style X1 acoustic-electrics, each being offered at $499.99 down from $599.99; a 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric offered at $1,499.99 down from $1,599.99; and a new GPC Special X Series Koa acoustic-electric that will set you back just $499.99.
The only introduction Martin needs is that they are one of the most high-profile and renowned acoustic guitar manufacturers in the world. When you invest in Martin, it will give back for years to come.
Whether you’re a fan of dreadnought or auditorium acoustic body types, this deal has both bases covered. Both X1 models feature a solid spruce top with decorative rosettes and a back and sides made from a forest-friendly HPL material. Both X1 guitars are also fitted with a Fishman electronics system.
The Martin Special Grand Performance guitar features a mahogany body with a sitka spruce performance A-frame and a single cutaway. As the name suggests, this guitar is built for performance, with the look of a well-worn instrument and the feel and playability of a brand-new guitar.
In a Guitar Center exclusive for Black Friday, the Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance Acoustic-Electric is on sale for just $599.99. Perfect for singer-songwriters, this acoustic guitar has been crafted to produce a rich, powerful sound while maintaining an understated, natural look.
For more killer offers, check out our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals.
Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic:
$599 $499
This gig-ready mid-range acoustic-electric guitar is ready for the stage, with a solid spruce top and in-built Fishman preamp. This is a bargain on a genuine Martin acoustic.View Deal
Martin Special 000X1AE:
$599 $499 at Guitar Center
Are you after an auditorium body shape rather than a dreadnought? No problem – this special deal has you covered! Otherwise, specs are as per the Dreadnought above.View Deal
Martin 15ME Streetmaster:
$1,599 $1,499 at Guitar Center
You can save $100 on this distinctive acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable. A Fishman Matrix VT Enhance NT2 pickup and preamp is the icing on the cake.View Deal
Martin GPC Special Koa X Series:
$599 $499 at Guitar Center
A Guitar Center exclusive, this Koa-patterned acoustic features scalloped X-bracing, a high-performance neck shape, and Fishman MX electronics. Oh, and the $100 discount helps, too.View Deal
- Amazon US | All of today’s Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Shop all of their guitar deals
- Guitar Center | Check out the HUGE Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge Prime-Time deals event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% on guitar gear
- Sam Ash | Take a trip to the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear