Score $100 off Martin's Special X1 and 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric guitars with this unmissable deal

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon deals are still coming in thick and fast, and there are some truly remarkable savings to be had. Looking for a new acoustic guitar ? You may have just found it.

These juicy Martin deals include both auditorium and dreadnought style X1 acoustic-electrics, each being offered at $499.99 down from $599.99; a 15ME Streetmaster acoustic-electric offered at $1,499.99 down from $1,599.99; and a new GPC Special X Series Koa acoustic-electric that will set you back just $499.99.

The only introduction Martin needs is that they are one of the most high-profile and renowned acoustic guitar manufacturers in the world. When you invest in Martin, it will give back for years to come.

Whether you’re a fan of dreadnought or auditorium acoustic body types, this deal has both bases covered. Both X1 models feature a solid spruce top with decorative rosettes and a back and sides made from a forest-friendly HPL material. Both X1 guitars are also fitted with a Fishman electronics system.

The Martin Special Grand Performance guitar features a mahogany body with a sitka spruce performance A-frame and a single cutaway. As the name suggests, this guitar is built for performance, with the look of a well-worn instrument and the feel and playability of a brand-new guitar.

In a Guitar Center exclusive for Black Friday, the Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance Acoustic-Electric is on sale for just $599.99. Perfect for singer-songwriters, this acoustic guitar has been crafted to produce a rich, powerful sound while maintaining an understated, natural look.

