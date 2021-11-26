Level up with 2 MasterClass subscriptions for the price of 1 in this unreal Black Friday deal

There are few online tuition platforms which boast quite a star-studded lineup of teachers as MasterClass.com. With tutors ranging from Metallica and Tom Morello to Carlos Santana and St. Vincent, there really isn't a more authoritative place to learn about music.

And in this superb Black Friday deal, you can get two annual subscriptions for the price of one, normally priced at $180. This means you can either gift a friend or family member a free subscription, or go halves and each pay only $90.

A MasterClass subscription gives you unlimited access to over 150 experts' courses, not only in the music sphere but also ranging topics from sports and cooking to acting and science.

Of course, if you're visiting Guitar World, you're probably keen to find out which guitar-based artists have offered their skills up to the platform. A few of the best include Metallica, who teach how to be in a band; Tom Morello, who shares his electric guitar wisdom; Carlos Santana, who teaches the art and soul of guitar; and St. Vincent, who delivers a primer on creativity and songwriting.

These days though, so many of us consider ourselves not simply as guitarists but more as musicians, so you'll be glad to know there's plenty more music-related courses on the platform to digest.

Whether you want to spend a couple of hours learning drumming and creative collaboration from Beatles legend Ringo Starr, learn the basics of music for film with composer extraordinaire Danny Elfman or learn producing and beatmaking from hip-hop superstar Timbaland, there's more content on the platform than most people can digest in a year, so the value for money is astounding.

We stress that this deal is only available for a limited time, so if you're interested in leveling up with some of the best minds in the biz, head to MasterClass now to get two subscriptions for the price of one.

