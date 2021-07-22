Melvins announce first-ever acoustic compilation album, Five Legged Dog

Melvins have announced a career-spanning compilation album – and first-ever all-acoustic effort – Five Legged Dog.

Out October 15 via Ipecac Recordings, the release will feature 36 newly recorded acoustic tracks, including renditions of songs from the band's sprawling catalogue as well as covers of Brainiac, The Rolling Stones and Alice Cooper tracks.

A new take on Night Goat – originally heard on the group's seminal 1993 LP Houdini – is available to listen to now, in which frontman Buzz Osborne, drummer Dale Crover and bassist Steven Shane McDonald trade the original's high-gain electric guitar lines for an unplugged, yet still full-band, arrangement.

“I think people will be surprised that we can do an acoustic version of a song like Night Goat without losing any of the heaviness,” explains Crover. “We also worked hard on the vocal arrangements. People are going to freak out!”

“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” explains Osborne. “36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works. The magic of the songs is still there regardless of it being acoustic.

“Since we weren't touring we had the time to do something of this size. I'm very excited about this record. Dale [Crover, drums] and Steven [Shane McDonald, bass guitar] did a fantastic job on this. I think it's a very special record. I can't think of anyone else who's done something like this.”

Five Legged Dog is available for preorder now, and will be released in both digital and double-disc CD formats on October 15. A 4LP colored vinyl release will be available from January 28. Check out the album's impressively lengthy tracklisting below.

Edgar The Elephant (A Walk With Love & Death) Up The Dumper (The Bootlicker) Hung Bunny/Roman Dog Bird (Lysol) Hooch (Houdini) Billy Fish (Nude With Boots) Shevil (Stoner Witch) Charlie (Redd Kross cover from “Escape From LA” single) A Growing Disgust (Freak Puke) Eye Flys/Woman (Gluey Porch Treatments – “Woman” is a Free cover) Pitfalls In Serving Warrants (Honky) Outside Chance (The Turtles cover from “Slithering Slaughter” single) Evil New War God (The Bride Screamed Murder) The Bloated Pope (Pigs of the Roman Empire) Bad Move (from Dale Crover’s solo album, The Fickle Finger of Fate) With Teeth (Lysol) Halo of Flies (Alice Cooper cover from Sieg Howdy!) Oven (Ozma) Sway (Rolling Stones cover – previously unrecorded by the Melvins) Anaconda (Bullhead) Lovely Butterfly (Honky) Boris (Bullhead) It’s Shoved (Bullhead) Honey Bucket (Houdini) We Are Doomed (The Bulls & The Bees) Flypaper (Brainiac cover - previously unrecorded by the Melvins) Let God Be Your Gardener (Ozma) At The Stake (Stoner Witch) Night Goat (Houdini) Queen (Stoner Witch) Everybody’s Talking (Fred Neil cover – previously unrecorded by the Melvins) Revolve (Stoner Witch) Suicide In Progress (Nude With Boots) Prig (The Bootlicker) The Bit (Stag) Civilized Worm ((A) Senile Animal) Don’t Forget to Breathe (Pinkus Abortion Technician)