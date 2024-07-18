Missed out on Prime Day? Here's 16 guitar gear deals that are still live right now

The last two days have seen some fantastic deals come and go, but Amazon Prime Day is now officially over. It was the biggest Prime Day for guitar gear yet, with huge savings on guitars, pedals, home recording gear, and accessories, but alas all good things must come to an end.

If you've woken up this morning realising you missed the whole thing - where were you? Don't worry too much though, there are still a bunch of deals and sales hanging around that you can take advantage of. Whether you want to add something fresh to your pedalboard, buy a brand-new electric guitar, or just stock up on strings, we've rounded up all the best deals and sales that are live right now.

There are still some great deals on guitar gear at Amazon, with plenty of savings hanging around after Prime Day has ended. There's also some remaining sales action from big retailers like Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and Musician's Friend for you to peruse. We've updated our Prime Day guitar deals page too, which has even more savings on individual products for you. Let's get to it!

Post-Prime Day guitar sales

Sweetwater: Up to 65% off flash sale

If you're looking for a properly meaty sale for guitarists right now and you're not getting your fill over at Amazon, Sweetwater's surprise sale is the one to beat. There's up to 60% off a range of gear and brands featured include PRS, Gretsch, Positive Grid, Ernie Ball and D'Addario. It ends on July 18th, so act fast if you want to grab a deal.

Positive Grid: Up to 40% off smart amps

Ok, so in all fairness the PG deals on their own site are not dissimilar to the ones you'll find on Amazon at the moment, but there is a wider range of deals available at the brand's HQ, including discounts on every Spark model (Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, Spark Cab), up to 40% off, plus savings on the new Spark Link wireless system, BIAS software and more. Discounts will end on July 21.

Guitar Center: Roland and Boss blowout

You'll only find deals in a small corner of the Guitar Center website, but they've certainly filled that corner with the right stuff. If you're looking to up your effects game this Prime Day, you can lay your hands on a range of Boss pedals for less. Our particular favorite is the Frankensteined Boss SDE-3000 digital delay, which currently has 100 bucks off.

Fender.com: 10% off Fender Ultra

The American Ultra series is a perfect blend of beauty and functionality. Offering a unique "Modern D" neck profile, Ultra rolled fingerboard edges, and a tapered neck heel for comfortable playing, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and sculpted rear body contours, these are contemporary guitars for contemporary players.

Fender.com: 10% off Squier Contemporary

The Squier Contemporary series features Squier SQR Atomic humbucking pickups with coil-split options, a roasted maple neck, and a double-locking tremolo by Floyd Rose. It also boasts stealthy black hardware and a sleek painted headstock with chrome logos.

Fender.com: 20% off Squier Affinity

Looking for a super affordable guitar that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further than the brilliant Squier Affinity series. Featuring everything from Strats to Teles, Starcasters, and Jazz Basses, there's something for everyone here.

Musician's Friend: Up to 40% off acoustics

With some huge savings on Martin, Breedlove, Epiphone, and more, the Musician's Friend acoustic guitar sale is the place to shop if you're after a new steel string. We've spotted as much as $500 off some instruments, with everything from beginner acoustic guitars to serious gigging workhorses available.

Post-Prime Day guitar deals

Line 6 DL4 MKII: Was $265.75, now $160.70

An update to one of the best digital delay pedals ever made, this all-black limited edition version of the Line 6 DL4 MKII is an absolute steal at just $161.05. Reduced by $105.50 from its original price over at Reverb, it's packing a huge selection of delay and reverb tones alongside a dedicated looper, making it a super versatile addition to your pedalboard. Price check: Sweetwater $299

Lego Fender Stratocaster: $119.99 , now $95.99

Looking for a fun guitar project that doesn’t involve soldering or dismantling your favorite axe? Why not take a stab at the Lego Fender Stratocaster guitar and amp kit? It's super fun and incredibly accessible, and with 20% off at Amazon, it's back to its cheapest-ever price. Price check: Lego.com $119.99

D'Addario XL Strings: Was $17.99, now $12.99

While purchasing fresh sets of strings might not be the most exciting thing, it's something all us guitarists need to do on a regular basis, so stocking up isn't a bad idea. With this D'Addario XL three-pack reduced from $17.99 to just $12.99, that works out at a mere $4.33 each. Price check: Guitar Center $12.99

Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE: $200 off

Looking for a nylon acoustic with a twist, well look no further than the stunning Breedlove Organic Solo Pro CE. Featuring a western red cedar top, paired with an African mahogany body and neck and unique side-mounted monitor soundhole, this guitar more an delivers on tone, playability and looks.

Mesa/Boogie Mark Five:25: Was $2,299, now $1,839

Mesa/Boogie makes some of the finest amplifiers in the world, but they're not cheap. It's fairly unusual to see discounts on them, but our eyes immediately lit up when we saw this deal at Sweetwater. Even with an absolutely massive $460 off, it's still a serious investment, but if you want some of the best tube amp tones around, it's well worth it. Price check: Guitar Center $1,839

Catalinbread Csidman: Was $206.13 , now $157.49

Bored of tape echo emulations and super clean digital delays? Well, the Catalinbread Csidman is a totally unique delay pedal that’ll freshen up your ‘board. Delivering glitch-heavy, stuttering delays, the standard controls make it easy to dial in sounds that are completely different from the majority of delay pedals out there. It responds to your picking dynamics, giving you increasingly unnerving, feedback-induced delay throws. Not one for traditionalists, this is a pedal for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

Gruv Gear FretWraps: Was $34.99 , now $29.60

If you play an extended range or drop-tuned guitar, or a bass guitar a fret wrap can really help tighten up your tone. Particularly effective when used during recording, these Gruv Gear FretWraps come in a pack of three and have a cool $5.39 off in the early Amazon Prime Day sale. The discounts are available on the large and small sizes, which fit a 6-string bass/ 8-string guitar and 4-string bass/6-string guitar respectively.

PreSonus Eris Studio 4: Was $199.99, now $109.99

If you're looking to up your recording game, a good set of studio monitors is a must-have. Reduced by a huge $90, the PreSonus Eris Studio 4's are perfect for home studio work. At just $109.99 each, you can grab yourself a pair for well below the $300 mark, which is excellent value for a pair of quality studio monitors. Price check: Sweetwater $119 | Guitar Center $119

Fender Mustang Saddle Strap: $69.99 , now $48

A good guitar strap is worth its weight in gold, and does an incredibly important job in holding your guitar in place whether you’re playing seated or standing. This Fender Mustang Saddle Strap is made from premium, full-grain leather and with a huge 31% discount is insane value for money at just $21.99 in this early Prime Day deal. The Butterscotch color variant currently has the largest discount, but you can grab lesser discounts on both the Black and Cognac versions too.