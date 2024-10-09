Mooer's massive up to 30% Amazon Prime Day effects sale includes Devin Townsend's formidable Ocean Machine II

Mooer is typically associated with cheaper, budget-level guitar pedals, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth looking into for serious guitarists. For the Amazon Big Deal Days event , Mooer has seen fit to heavily discount a selection of their guitar pedals and accessories , making them even better value for money. There’s not much longer left in the sale so if you’ve been saving for a new addition to your ‘ board , it’s well worth a browse.

We’ve had Mooer pedals in our best multi-effects and best budget reverb pedal guides, proof that they’re more than capable of hanging with the more established names in the world of guitar. From individual stomps to multi-effects there’s an excellent selection, but Mooer also does loads of great accessories like guitar wireless systems , desktop guitar amps , and loads more.

Mooer pedals & accessories: Up to 30% off

With up to 30% discounts off a range of Mooer guitar pedals and accessories, the Amazon Big Deal Days event is a great opportunity to bag some discount gear. From multi-effects and reverb pedals to smart amps and guitar wireless systems it’s worth a browse no matter what you’re looking to add to your rig.

We’ve had a look through the sale already and picked out some of our favorites for you. First up, is one of our top picks for budget multi-effects pedals, the Mooer GE200. It’s got a hefty 30% discount taking the price down to just $209.30. That’s a saving just shy of $90 which is incredible value for money. The ability to load your own impulse responses alongside a collection of 70 high-quality effects gives it a feature set that should arguably cost a lot more, making it a very capable multi-effects pedal for relatively little cash.

If you prefer single stompboxes, we highly recommend you check out the Mooer R7 X2 reverb pedal , which packs 14 different algorithms into a compact chassis. A $27.20 discount takes the price down to just above $100 , which is seriously cheap for that many reverb sounds. It can cover everything from classic room and spring sounds to more futuristic, ambient reverb tones like shimmer. An infinite hold footswitch means you can have some fun with drones, and the ability to save your presets makes this an ultra-versatile pedalboard addition.

More guitarists are pairing up with the more ‘budget’ brands these days, like Jack White with Donner and in this instance, Devin Townsend with Mooer. The multi-talented guitarist and producer has made a pedal that’s all about sonic experimentation, with two delay channels that feed one another, you can record a loop, and change the order of all the effects or styles whilst it’s still feeding back. It’s got a $66.80 discount on Amazon at the moment, which is 20% off the regular price. For a pedal that’s just been released, it’s excellent value, but it's definitely one for those who like to get weird rather than traditionalists.