Mooer's massive up to 30% Amazon Prime Day effects sale includes Devin Townsend's formidable Ocean Machine II

If you’re after some cheap guitar pedals there are loads of great deals in the Amazon Big Deal Days event

Mooer is typically associated with cheaper, budget-level guitar pedals, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth looking into for serious guitarists. For the Amazon Big Deal Days event, Mooer has seen fit to heavily discount a selection of their guitar pedals and accessories, making them even better value for money. There’s not much longer left in the sale so if you’ve been saving for a new addition to your ‘board, it’s well worth a browse.

We’ve had Mooer pedals in our best multi-effects and best budget reverb pedal guides, proof that they’re more than capable of hanging with the more established names in the world of guitar. From individual stomps to multi-effects there’s an excellent selection, but Mooer also does loads of great accessories like guitar wireless systems, desktop guitar amps, and loads more.

Mooer pedals &amp; accessories: Up to 30% off

With up to 30% discounts off a range of Mooer guitar pedals and accessories, the Amazon Big Deal Days event is a great opportunity to bag some discount gear. From multi-effects and reverb pedals to smart amps and guitar wireless systems it’s worth a browse no matter what you’re looking to add to your rig. 

