NAMM 2023: Martin unveils cutaway, Fishman-equipped StreetMaster model and its first-ever downsized Jr acoustic basses

NAMM 2023: In the lead-up to this year's NAMM show, Martin has been keeping plenty busy.

Late last month, the iconic brand debuted the StreetLegend series, comprising guitars that recreate historic models from the brand’s museum. Last week, meanwhile, the company introduced a number of lavish, limited-edition models, headlined by the CEO 10, an acoustic guitar designed by the company's CEO, Thomas Ripsam.

Now, Martin has debuted five more new additions to its Junior instrument lineup – a quarter of acoustic bass guitars and a good-lookin', well-spec'd new StreetMaster six-string, all of which carry a list price of $749.

We'll take you through all five guitars in greater detail below.

000CJR-10E StreetMaster

(Image credit: Martin)

A new aged acoustic, though not in the patchouli and tie-dye sense. The 000CJR-10E StreetMaster is an auditorium-style, single-cutaway build with a small footprint. Martin describes it as “super comfortable and playable”, mainly due to the clever neck taper and lighter body.

Constructed with sapele back, sides and top, the StreetMaster wear looks the part and there’s a Fishman Sonitone pickup system.

DJR-10E Bass

(Image credit: Martin)

This “slightly smaller” acoustic-electric bass offers Fishman electronics for those times when you need to plug in.

The neck is described as “fast [and] comfortable” and Martin has even produced a specialised set of short-scale bass strings for use with the DJR-10E, making for a pretty easy ride for the slightly smaller bassist in your life.

DJR-10E Burst

(Image credit: Martin)

The DJR-10E Bass Burst offers all of the above – including the sapele back and sides/spruce top construction and reduced Junior footprint – but finishes it in a fetching burst. You won’t pay extra for the fancy finish though, as it’s also priced at $749.

000CJR-10E

(Image credit: Martin)

A cutaway shape in the reduced Junior template. Ideal if, for some reason, you want to be heading up the dusty end of your acoustic bass.

Again, you’ll find Fishman electronics, specially-produced short-scale bass strings and a combination of sapele and spruce tonewoods.

000CJR-10E Burst

(Image credit: Martin)

Last but not least, the 000CJR-10E Bass Burst adds the option of Martin’s splendid burst finish in a single-cutaway, Junior scale acoustic bass guitar. As with the DJR builds, it carries the same price as the regular finish ($749).

For more information, head to Martin Guitar (opens in new tab).