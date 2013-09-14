Paul McCartney Reveals Tracklisting for Upcoming Studio Album, 'New'

Paul McCartney has revealed the tracklisting for New, his new album, which will be released October 15. You can check it out below.

New, the followup to 2012's Kisses on the Bottom, is McCartney's first album of predominantly original material since 2007's Memory Almost Full.

“It's funny; when I play people the album, they’re surprised it’s me," McCartney says. "A lot of the tracks are quite varied and not necessarily in a style you'd recognize as mine. I didn't want it to all sound the same. I really enjoyed making this album. It's always great to get a chance to get into the studio with a bunch of new songs and I was lucky to work with some very cool producers. We had a lot of fun.”

The album was produced by Paul Epworth, Mark Ronson, Ethan Johns and Giles Martin and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent.

“The original idea was to go to a couple of producers whose work I loved, to see who I got on with best," McCartney added. "But it turned out I got on with all of them! We made something really different with each producer, so I couldn’t choose and ended up working with all four. We just had a good time in different ways.“

The album was recorded at Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Avatar Studios, New York; Abbey Road Studios, London; Air Studios, London; Wolf Tone Studios, London and Hog Hill Mill, East Sussex.

It's available for pre-order on iTunes.

New Tracklisting:

01. Save Us (produced by Paul Epworth)

02. Alligator (produced by Mark Ronson)

03. On My Way to Work (produced by Giles Martin)

04. Queenie Eye (produced by Paul Epworth)

05. Early Days (produced by Ethan Johns)

06. New (produced by Mark Ronson)

07. Appreciate (produced by Giles Martin)

08. Everybody Out There (produced by Giles Martin)

09. Hosanna (produced by Ethan Johns)

10. I Can Bet (produced by Giles Martin)

11. Looking At Her (produced by Giles Martin)

12. Road (produced by Giles Martin)

Total Running Time: 46:11