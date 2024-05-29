Show your dad he rocks this Father's Day with Positive Grid and up to 40% off the Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and more

With just a few weeks to go until Father’s Day, Positive Grid has gotten the ball rolling early with some perfect gift ideas for the guitar-playing dads out there. Offering massive savings of up to 40% off a selection of their superb smart amps and software, it's the perfect opportunity to get your Father’s Day gift locked in early doors, and a great gift for guitar players in general.
As well as the ever-popular smart amp range there’s also money off the Riff guitar audio interface, Spark control for the dad who already has a PG amp, and the highly rated BIAS FX 2 for those who are big into their recording. Father’s Day is happening on June 16th so you haven’t got too long to ensure your order arrives on time.
Positive Grid Father’s Day sale: Up to 40% off
With discounts on nearly all of Positive Grid’s most popular smart amps, if your dad is a guitarist then Positive Grid’s Father’s Day sale is the perfect place to grab them something that’ll really show your appreciation. With up to 40% off a huge range of PG gear from their ultra-popular smart amps to powerful BIAS FX guitar recording software it’s a great opportunity to help them celebrate in style.