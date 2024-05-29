Show your dad he rocks this Father's Day with Positive Grid and up to 40% off the Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and more

With just a few weeks to go until Father’s Day, Positive Grid has gotten the ball rolling early with some perfect gift ideas for the guitar-playing dads out there. Offering massive savings of up to 40% off a selection of their superb smart amps and software, it's the perfect opportunity to get your Father’s Day gift locked in early doors, and a great gift for guitar players in general.

As well as the ever-popular smart amp range there’s also money off the Riff guitar audio interface , Spark control for the dad who already has a PG amp, and the highly rated BIAS FX 2 for those who are big into their recording. Father’s Day is happening on June 16th so you haven’t got too long to ensure your order arrives on time.

Positive Grid Father’s Day sale: Up to 40% off

With discounts on nearly all of Positive Grid’s most popular smart amps, if your dad is a guitarist then Positive Grid’s Father’s Day sale is the perfect place to grab them something that’ll really show your appreciation. With up to 40% off a huge range of PG gear from their ultra-popular smart amps to powerful BIAS FX guitar recording software it’s a great opportunity to help them celebrate in style.

Being big fans of Positive Grid Spark amps ourselves we had to take a look through the sale to see what was on offer. Our first port of call just has to be the Positive Grid Spark 40, which has a tempting 15% discount , bringing the price down to just $254. That’s a $45 saving versus the original price and to make the deal sweeter you can get the matching Spark travel bag - which normally retails for $60 - completely free. Great news if your dad likes to take their guitar playing on the road with them.

Despite being a brand new release PG has seen fit to discount the relatively new Spark Cab, making it a great option if your dad already owns a Spark amp. It’s a relatively small $15 discount but we’ll take any money off this brilliant bit of kit, which we gave four stars out of five in our Spark Cab review , praising it for its lightweight, ease of use, and seamless integration with Spark amps.

Finally, we have to mention the Spark Go, which is a teeny tiny powerhouse of a practice amp that will quite literally fit in the palm of your hand. It’s got a nice $10 discount in the Father’s Day sale and is one of our favorite mini amps around at the moment, packing powerful guitar tones into a pocket-sized guitar amp . If you want to learn more about this brilliant amp, check out our four-and-a-half star out of five Positive Grid Spark Go review where we sing its praises for larger-than-life volume and excellent sound selection.