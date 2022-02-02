Red Hot Chili Peppers share footage of new John Frusciante and Flea studio jam

Red Hot Chili Peppers fans have once again been whipped up into a frenzy, as the long-running LA funk-rockers have shared a fresh studio clip of newly rejoined guitarist John Frusciante jamming with bassist Flea.

The 21-second video shows Frusciante laying down some overdriven pentatonic licks with a few funky doublestops thrown in for good measure, while Flea lays down an embellished root-note groove.

This latest footage follows a brief teaser of new RHCP music, posted to the band’s social media accounts last Friday, indicating that a new single and album announcement is imminent.

When announced, it will mark John Frusciante’s first release with the band since rejoining the group in December 2019, and his first new music since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Drummer Chad Smith had previously indicated the album was “almost done” back in October, with the band’s chemistry very much intact according to producer Rick Rubin, who was moved to tears during the group’s first rehearsal.

The group’s 2022 world tour begins in June, continuing through September, so surely we don’t have long to wait…