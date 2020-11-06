Save 15% on all new gear over at ProAudioStar in this early Black Friday extravaganza

With Black Friday on the horizon, we bet you're already on the lookout for the hottest deals on music gear. We don't blame you, as there's no better time of year to secure a bargain.

While the shopping extravaganza is a few weeks away yet, awesome early deals are already beginning to emerge, so stay tuned to Guitar World as we bring you the cream of the crop.

ProAudioStar is kicking off proceedings with a massive storewide offering: 15% off all new gear. From electric guitars to amps, pedalboards to accessories, you're bound to find something to expand your gear collection.

All you need to do is use the code NOV15 at the checkout. You can also save 5% on open-box, used or B-stock gear using the code NOV5.

Head on over to ProAudioStar now to bag your next piece of gear!