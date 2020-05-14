Save 50% on Orange's 4 Stroke 300W bass amp head over at ProAudioStar

How often can you bag an amp worth $1,000 for under $500? Answer: almost never - except for right now. The Orange 4 Stroke 300 bass amp head - normally retailing at $959.99 - is now only $479.99 over at ProAudioStar. That's a massive 50% off one of the best bass amps in the Orange range.

Featuring an all-analog design with a discrete Class A input buffer circuit, the 4-stroke 300 promises "crystal clear note definition and a highly detailed response, accurately reproducing even the most subtle nuances under your fingers."

Fitted with an onboard 4-band parametric EQ, with each band capable of supplying 18dB of cut or boost and each band's Q-factor precisely engineered for the perfect balance of tone and usability.

The unit also comes with a Class A footswitchable compressor, which is designed to maintain the nuances of your transients while smoothing your signal.

If you're interested, we'd recommend you act fast as we don't expect this deal to be active for very long.

