Save $150 on the highly versatile Blackstar Studio 10 KT88 combo over at Sweetwater

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 just around the corner, the biggest music retailers in the industry have begun offering up some truly killer deals. One such deal we just came across is on this Blackstar Studio 10 KT88 combo amp - now available for just $399.99, down from $549.99. That's a massive discount of $150, or almost 30%.

The Blackstar Studio 10 KT88 is a 1x12, all-tube, reverb-equipped combo that's built for recording. Fitted with a KT88 power tube and a ECC83/12AX7 duo in its preamp stage, this amp offers unparalleled headroom and is what Blackstar describes as "the pinnacle of dynamic modern cleans and tight high-gain overdrives."

Also featuring Blackstar's proprietary ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) circuit, as opposed to a singular tone control, the Blackstar Studio 10 KT88 really is one of the most versatile amps you can buy for the money.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sweetwater) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sweetwater)

For those new to the concept, the ISF circuit allows users to blend between a more American-style, 6L6-driven midrange response when dialed fully counterclockwise and a more British-style, upper-mid-focused EL34-driven response when dialed fully clockwise.

This feature, particularly when used in conjunction with the amp's Gain knob, Overdrive switch and Master Volume pot, offers users a near-unlimited array of tones to choose from. An FX loop is also built-in to allow users even greater manipulation of tone.

A footswitch - which can be used to switch the amp's overdrive on and off - also comes included.

Aside from its widely varied tonal capabilities, Blackstar has put some serious consideration into the amp's aesthetics, too. Featuring heavily textured teal vinyl cladding and a charcoal grillecloth with gold piping, it'll certainly stand out whether you're on stage or in the studio.

This deal won't last long, so head over to Sweetwater now to secure yours.

We'll be on the lookout for tons more sweet guitar-related deals in the run-up to Prime Day, so make sure you bookmark our Prime Day guitar deals page to stay in the loop.