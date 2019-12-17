Save up to 80% off top-rated Bluetooth and wireless headphones in Sennheiser’s seasonal sale

Premium headphone brand Sennheiser is giving music fans the gift of wire-free listening this Christmas, by slashing prices on a selection of some of its most desirable Bluetooth and wireless headphones.
Maybe you’ve been checking out the closed-back over-ear varieties, such as Sennheiser's HD 4.40BT with their comfy design and superior battery life? Or pondering the merits of the newer stablemate, the HD 4.50BTNC with added active noise cancelling NoiseGard technology? Well, you’ll be delighted to hear that they're currently going for a song, with a huge $60 saving on the latter.
And the crowning glory of the over-ear domain is the Momentum 2 Wireless, offering a staggering reduction of $200 off the normal price and boasting active noise cancelling, top sound and stylish looks.
If you're more in the market for an in-ear pair to complement on-the-go activities, but without sacrificing sound quality, right now you can pick up a pair of the highly-rated Momentum True Wireless in-ears with $50 off.
Headphones would make a great Christmas gift for the guitarist or music fan in your life. With free delivery - and 24 hours remaining to receive in time for Christmas - this sale could be just what you need.
- The best gifts for guitar players
- Beginner guitar gear essentials and accessories
- The 10 best pedalboards right now
- The 10 best chorus pedals for guitarists
- The 10 best drive pedals under $200
- The 10 best chorus pedals for guitarists
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless:
$299.95, now $249.95
Exceptional audio quality, comfortable fit, voice control and true wireless connectivity make any discount on these award-winning in-ears worth exploring.View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless: was $399.95, now $199.95
If you prefer over-ear headphones, the Momentum 2 Wireless are an excellent choice for making your on-the-go listening experience second to none. NoiseGard active noise cancelling tech is the icing on the cake.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC: $
179.95 | now $119.95 | save $60
The HD 4.50BTNCs comprise all of the best qualities of its older sibling, the 4.40BT, plus increased isolation thanks to Sennheiser’s patented NoiseGard. The saving you'll make on these highly-rated cans is fantastic, too.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.40BT: was $99.95 | now $79.95 | save $20
These closed-back, over-ear headphones may be plain but they boast all the power of much more expensive models with their proprietary Sennheiser drivers, Near Field Communication (NFC) tech for no-nonsense pairing and crazy long battery life (25h+).View Deal