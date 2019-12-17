Save up to 80% off top-rated Bluetooth and wireless headphones in Sennheiser’s seasonal sale

Premium headphone brand Sennheiser is giving music fans the gift of wire-free listening this Christmas, by slashing prices on a selection of some of its most desirable Bluetooth and wireless headphones.

Maybe you’ve been checking out the closed-back over-ear varieties, such as Sennheiser's HD 4.40BT with their comfy design and superior battery life? Or pondering the merits of the newer stablemate, the HD 4.50BTNC with added active noise cancelling NoiseGard technology? Well, you’ll be delighted to hear that they're currently going for a song, with a huge $60 saving on the latter.

And the crowning glory of the over-ear domain is the Momentum 2 Wireless, offering a staggering reduction of $200 off the normal price and boasting active noise cancelling, top sound and stylish looks.

If you're more in the market for an in-ear pair to complement on-the-go activities, but without sacrificing sound quality, right now you can pick up a pair of the highly-rated Momentum True Wireless in-ears with $50 off.

