“Is it at least made of wood?” Meet the ‘Palletcaster’ – an utterly absurd electric guitar that has been (quite literally) fashioned from a shipping pallet

By
published

There’s no contouring or care for playability here – but if you’ve ever wanted to see someone shred a pallet, it’s your lucky day

Pallet wood guitar
(Image credit: sergio.pierachini_lutheria Instagram)

An Instagram post by Argentinian luthier Sergio Pierachini has gone viral after he (quite literally) turned a wooden pallet into an electric guitar.

Here at Guitar World, we’ve seen guitars made from some wild alternative materials – from aluminum cans to Himalayan salt – but we've never seen a build quite as literal as this.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.