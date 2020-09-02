Sick Riffs: Josiah Mazzaschi teaches you the electro-shoegaze thunder of Bizou's Crashing Sky

Sick Riffs #113: Made up of former members of Light FM, the Smashing Pumpkins and Wax Idols, Bizou have been blending synth-infused rock with shoegaze guitars since 2017, performing with such acts as Drab Majesty, Ötzi and Hunny along the way.

The group's 2020 EP stilllifeburning epitomizes the band's sound, with four tracks of thoughtfully composed synth-rock. Its opening track, Crashing Sky, is a shining example of the band's compositional capabilities, and multi-instrumentalist Josiah Mazzaschi joins us in today's episode to teach it to you.

He plays a 1963 Gibson SG electric guitar through a Fender Deluxe amp. His pedalboard is diverse, to say the least, boasting a DigiTech Whammy, Zoom MS-70CDR [chorus/delay/reverb], Jim Dunlop wah, Morley Distortion One, ZVEX Fuzz Factory, Boss Super Phaser, Line 6 DL4 [delay], Boss DD-6 [delay] and a Yamaha FX 500 multi-effects.

"We had scheduled an EP release party For stilllifeburning here in LA that got cancelled," Mazzaschi says. "We’ve all been affected. Personally, I own a recording studio called The Cave studio and I can’t record bands. I had to cancel all my sessions. Although, I can still mix and master projects."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.