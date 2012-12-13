Sonic Youth Guitarist Thurston Moore's 1960 Fender Jazzmaster Stolen in Philadelphia

Last night, Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore had his beloved 1960 Fender Jazzmaster stolen from his hotel in Philadelphia.

A police report has been filed, and fans are asked to keep a look out for the iconic instrument, as well as forward the story to any guitar stores in the area. Photos of the instrument can be seen below.

A statement on the band's official website adds that the guitar "has a Mastery Bridge, and the pickguard has been changed so stickers might be different." The guitar's serial number is 41927.

Moore is no stranger to this sort of bad luck. Sonic Youth had a van broken into back in 1999, losing a massive assortment of gear. With the help of fans, the band was able to recover two of the stolen guitars earlier this year.