Steve Miller Opens Archives with ‘Welcome to the Vault’ CD and DVD Package

Steve Miller has announced Welcome to the Vault, a new 3-CD + DVD box set due October 11 via Sailor/Capitol/UMe. The package covers Miller's six-decade career over 52 audio tracks, pairing a number of greatest hits with 38 previously unreleased recordings that span demos, rehearsals, outtakes, vintage concert performances and five newly uncovered original Steve Miller Band songs recorded in the 1960s and 1970s.

You can listen to one of the tracks, "Rock'n Me" (Alternate Version 1), here.

The accompanying DVD collects 21 live performances, among them rare television appearances and concert videos. Additionally, there’s a 100-page hardbound book of photos, memorabilia and artifacts from Miller's personal collection, as well as a 9,000-word essay by rock journalist David Fricke.

Welcome to the Vault is available for pre-order here. You can check out a trailer for the collection above, as well as the track list below.

Steve Miller Band – Welcome to the Vault track list:

CD 1:

1. Blues with a Feeling (Live) (1969) *

2. Don't Let Nobody Turn You Around - Alternate Version (1969) *

3. Super Shuffle (Live) (1967) **

4. It Hurts Me Too (Feat. Steve Miller Band) (Live) (1967)

5. Industrial Military Complex Hex - Alternate Version (1970) *

6. Living in the USA (1968)

7. Kow Kow Calculator - Alternate Version (1973) *

8. Going to Mexico - Alternate Version (1966) *

9. Quicksilver Girl - Alternate Version (1968) *

10. Jackson-Kent Blues - Alternate Version (1970) *

11. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

12. Hesitation Blues (1972) **

13. Seasons - Alternate Version (1973) *

14. Say Wow! (1973) **

15. Never Kill Another Man - Alternate Version (Live) (1971) *

CD 2:

1. The Gangster is Back (Live) (1971)

2. Space Cowboy - Instrumental Version (1969) *

3. Space Cowboy - Alternate Version (Live) (1973) *

4. The Joker (1973)

5. The Lovin' Cup (1973)

6. Killing Floor (1975) *

7. Evil (Live) (1973)

8. Echoplex Blues (1973) **

9. Rock'n Me - Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

10. Rock'n Me - Alternate Version 2 (1976) *

11. Tain't it the Truth (1976) *

12. Freight Train Blues (1976) *

13. True Fine Love - Alternate Version (1975) *

14. The Stake - Alternate Version (1976) *

15. My Babe - Alternate Version (1982) *

16. That's the Way It's Got to Be (1974) **

17. Double Trouble (1992) *

18. Love is Strange (1974) *

19. All Your Love (I Miss Loving) - Alternate Version (1992) *

CD 3:

1. I Wanna Be Loved (Live) (1990) *

2. Fly Like an Eagle - Alternate Version (1974) *

3. Space Intro (1976)

4. Fly Like an Eagle (1976)

5. The Window - Alternate Version (1974) *

6. Mercury Blues - Alternate Version (1975) *

7. Jet Airliner - Alternate Version (1976) *

8. Take the Money and Run (1976)

9. Dance, Dance, Dance (1976)

10. Swingtown - Alternate Version (1976) *

11. Winter Time (1977)

12. Who Do You Love? (1984)

13. Abracadabra (1982)

14. Macho City - Short Version (1981)

15. Take the Money and Run - Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

16. Bizzy's Blue Tango* (2004)

17. Lollie Lou (T-Bone Walker) (Live) (1951) *

18. Lollie Lou (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

** PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONG

DVD:

Monterey International Pop Festival - 1967

- Mercury Blues

- Super Shuffle

The Fillmore West - Dutch TV Show El Dorado (Pik-In) - 1970

- Kow Kow Calculator

- Space Cowboy

Don Kirshner's Rock Concert - 1973

- Star Spangled Banner

- Living in the USA

- Space Cowboy

- Mary Lou

- Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma

- The Gangster is Back

- The Joker

- Come on in My Kitchen

- Seasons

- Fly Like an Eagle

- Living in the USA (Reprise)

ABC In Concert with James Cotton - 1974

- Just a Little Bit

Pine Knob, Michigan - 1982

- Abracadabra

Steve Miller and Les Paul at Fat Tuesday's - 1990

- I Wanna be Loved

- CC Rider

Live from Austin City Limits - 2011

- Fly Like an Eagle

- Living in the USA