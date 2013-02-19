Submit Your Questions for Bring Me the Horizon's Lee Malia!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Lee Malia anything you want! Nothing is off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Lee Malia" in the subject line.

Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!