Supro soups up its existing product line and introduces all-new Delta King tube amp collection

Supro has souped up its product line with a smattering of new guitar amps, a new effects pedal and a number of upgrades to existing products.

These fresh additions include all-new Delta King tube amps, a chorus pedal and new versions of familiar favorites such as the Black Magick combo, all of which seek to provide big Supro tones.

Read on to find out more about the new releases.

(Image credit: Supro)

New to the fold is the Delta King line of amps – a collection inspired by the Supro tube amps of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Available in three power ratings, the Delta Kings each feature a 12AX7 tube preamp and 12AU7 triode power amp in a bid to deliver unmistakable Supro sounds.

The one-watt Delta King 8 is a modern rendition of low-wattage Supro amps from the ‘50s, and features a custom-made eight-inch DK8 speaker and a line out situated before the master volume, which allows guitarists to crank the preamp gain and blend in the sound of the speaker to taste.

The larger Delta King 10 offers authentic 6V6-powered tube amp tones from the ‘50s by way of a 10-inch DK10 speaker, FET-driven boost function, Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode, two-band EQ, master volume and custom-made genuine analog spring reverb.

Said to be suitable as an at-home recording or an onstage amp, the Delta King 10 has a natural compression and touch-sensitive headroom that made single-ended combos back in the day a "bedrock of recorded rock history".

Finally, the Delta King 12 offers 15-watts of 6L6 tube power through a 12-inch DK12 speaker, which aims to capture the vintage ‘60s Supro sound that helped sculpt early electric rock 'n' roll. The same onboard features from the Delta King 10 appear, however the largest model favors a three-band EQ over a two-band one.

The Delta King 8, 10 and 12 sport either a vintage tweed/black stripe or black/cream stripe colorway and are available now for $449, 549 and $649, respectively.

(Image credit: Supro)

Another all-new addition to the Supro lineup is the Keeley Custom 12, which is seen as successor to the company's Keeley 10 amp. Designed in collaboration with Robert Keeley of Keeley Electronics, the new amp promises to be the perfect pedal platform and seeks to seamlessly integrate your ‘board into an all-tube amp that boasts classic Supro tones.

Maintaining midrange heft through an ECC83S-based tube preamp and two-band EQ, the Keeley Custom 12 also features a Bruce Zinky-designed cathode-biased Class A power section loaded with premium Tung-Sol 6V6GT tubes to achieve that Supro sound.

A Celestion G12M-65 Creamback speaker also features, as does a transparent effects loop that allows guitarists to inject delay and reverb pedals into the all-tube signal path without unwanted distortion on modulation effects.

The amp also flashes a custom Blue Rhino Hide tolex, a Supro silver/blue grill cloth and white piping to complement the premium tone with a premium aesthetic.

The Keeley Custom 12 is available now for $1,199.

(Image credit: Supro)

Supro has also taken the opportunity to upgrade some existing amps, including the ‘64 Super, ‘65 Reverb and Black Magick combo.

The five-watt ‘64 Reverb combo is described as an ultra-compact and gig-ready combo amp that boasts a tube-driven spring reverb, eight-inch Jensen C8R speaker and two-band EQ for solid, flexible tones. Three line outputs also appear for taming the onboard speaker or for using the all-tube outboard gain/reverb as an effects unit.

A reissue of the iconic 1x8 Supro combo from the ‘60s, the ‘64 Super comes equipped with a Jensen C8R eight-inch speaker features only a single volume knob, allowing guitarists to hear the full tonal range of the high-gain tube preamp.

The '64 Reverb and '64 Super are available now for $999 and $749, respectively.

(Image credit: Supro)

A fourth and final amp upgrade comes in the form of an updated Black Magick combo, which is said to be a faithful recreation of one of rock 'n' roll’s holy grail amps.

Based on the build of Jimmy Page’s 1959 Supro combo, the 25-watt, Class A, all-tube amp boasts more gain than any other Supro amp and promises an unmistakable midrange bite and warm, balanced tones through its 6973 tubes and Jensen P12Q speaker.

A versatile tone circuit also allows the two independent preamp channels to be linked together for a full, fat tone.

The new Black Magick combo is available now for $1,399.

(Image credit: Supro)

Announced alongside the aforementioned amps is an all-new Supro Chorus pedal. The all-analog, full-stereo pedal utilizes a pair of MN3007 Bucket Brigade IC chips to deliver thick chorus effects while maintaining exceptional headroom.

The pedal features speed, depth and time control knobs, which allow for specific sculpting of the effect. A dimension control and a vibrato switch also appears, opening up a number of complex chorus possibilities.

The Supro Chorus pedal is available now for $249.

For more information on all the new releases, head over to Supro.