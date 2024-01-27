NAMM 2024: “One of the most unique and spectacular LTD models that Takamine has ever created”: Takamine's master luthiers celebrate once more around the sun with this spectacular solar system-themed acoustic guitar build

NAMM 2024: As acoustic fans will know, Takamine has a nice tradition of showing off the best of its luthiery with a limited edition annual build – and its 2024 edition quite literally looks to the stars for its inspiration.

Inspired by everyone’s favorite local galactic haunt, the solar system, the Japanese-made acoustic guitar represents an ambitious and detailed build. The cut-away construction features solid rosewood back and sides, a mahogany neck and a solid Sitka spruce top.

Inside, the internal bracing has reportedly been hand-voiced by Takamine’s master craftsman Tohru Hirokawa – painstakingly shaving the braces to provide the optimum balance between resonance and structural support.

The top has a finish that fades from an inky Penumbra Blue into the natural hew of the spruce, emulating a rising sun or the effect of an eclipse.

(Image credit: Takamine)

It also draws on a trend we’ve spotted recently, particularly in Japanese designs, of blending colors and natural wood tones in bursts and fades – see the recent Yamaha Pacifica Professional’s Beach Burst finish, for example.

The LTD2024’s space theme continues up the striped African ebony fretboard, which features an intricate inlaid representation of the planets of the solar system, featuring the sun at the 12th fret.

Meanwhile, the matching headstock, features a mirrored sitka-to-Penumbra Blue fade, which, alongside the work on the body, seems to suggest the light is fading as you move away from the fretboard sun.

From the NAMM show floor – it looks just as good in person (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown / Future)

It’s a clever use of the fade effect that still showcases the natural quality of the wood grain and speaks to the theme.

Then there’s further decorative detail on offer in the abalone purfing and soundhole rosette. Heck, even the bridge pins have black marble textured inlays.

Finally, you’ve got black chrome hardware, a carbon graphite saddle and Takamine’s Palathetic pickup system and CTF-2N FET preamp.

“Takamine's LTD2024 honors the solar system, humanity’s home in the galaxy,” says Tom Watters, Director Product Development for Takamine Guitars.

“Everything from its faded finish to its color-matched component materials allow the theme of the solar system to shine through. It’s one of the most unique and spectacular LTD models that Takamine has ever created, and we’re excited to show it off at NAMM!”

For more information on the LTD 2024 solar system guitar, head to Takamine.

Keep up to speed with all gear releases during NAMM 2024 via our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.