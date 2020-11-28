The best Cyber Monday 2020 guitar effects pedal deals so far

If you've perused our collection of Cyber Monday guitar deals and felt a bit of sticker shock, we understand (though we assure you, there are plenty of beginner electric guitar and acoustic guitar deals to be found!)

If you're looking to keep costs down this holiday shopping season, allow us to introduce you to the best effects pedal deals we've spotted this Cyber Monday.

With these deals, stocking up your pedalboard has never been cheaper, with some major effects companies – like TC Electronic, Keeley, Earthquaker Devices and more – even offering discounts on their entire catalog.

So read on! You never know what sounds might be awaiting you...

More great Cyber Monday guitar sales live now

The best Cyber Monday effects pedal deals

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

11 of TC's well-respected effects pedals have received hefty discounts at Guitar Center, so if you're looking to expand your pedalboard, now's the time. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in one of the best deals you'll see this holiday season.

Zoom G11 multi-effects processor: $799 $599, save $200

Now, here's a deal we weren't expecting to see: Zoom's flagship multi-effects processor – launched just this year – with a whopping $200 slashed off the asking price over at Guitar Center. $599 is a ridiculous price for the sheer wealth of effects, amps and impulse responses built into this feature-packed unit, which is not only among the most user-friendly multi-effects on the market, but it's also one of the best-sounding, too.

Ibanez NTS Nu Tube Screamer: $249 $129, save $120

This radical new take on the world's favorite overdrive pedal saw Ibanez collaborate with Korg to incorporate the latter's Nu Tube technology, for a more, well, tube-y dynamic response. Add in true bypass switching and a mix control to blend in your clean tone, and you get a boutique overdrive at a bargain price, with an almighty $120 off at ProAudioStar.

Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive: was $149, now $75

Get full control over your gain levels with this expression pedal-equipped transparent overdrive pedal, now half-price at Sweetwater.

Free backpack with the Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.

Boss DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal: Was $499, now $349

If you're looking for the ultimate delay pedal, with no compromises on power, this could very well be it – and for only $349 at Sam Ash, you won't need to compromise that savings account either.

Save 20% on selected Gamechanger Audio pedals!

Just like Jack White, we love the leftfield pedals that Gamechanger Audio has come up with. In this deal, you can get a chunky 20% off the Plus Pedal sustain effect (with its piano-style sustain pedal) and Plasma High Voltage Distortion (complete with xenon-filled tube!). They aren't cheap, so take advantage of this great discount now!

Get 15% off all Keeley pedals

The original boutique pedal modder/builder, Keeley's products have been the secret weapon under the boots of many-a-tonehound. Sweetwater is helping out the little guys by drawing a red line through its regular prices and making its entire Keeley stock 15% cheaper.

Save 15% on all J. Rockett Audio Designs pedals

Perhaps best-known for The Archer – its stellar recreation of the Klon Centaur – J. Rockett is one of the hippest names you'll add to your board. Here, Sweetwater has knocked 15% off the whole range, letting you in on the action for just over $100.

Ibanez OD850 Overdrive, Was: $129.99, now $99.99, save $30

This Ibanez OD850 isn't your average green overdrive, it's a reissue of another 70s classic offering gritty, wooly, almost fuzz-like drive sound. The reissue is Limited Edition, so here's your chance to bag a lesser-spotted cult stompbox for just $99.

Save 15% on all Earthquaker Devices products

Earthquaker Devices never fail to impress with its pedals, ranging from functional 'drives such as the Plumes to the weird and wonderful Rainbow Machine V2. All of Sweetwater's Earthquaker Devices pedals have been reduced by 15%. Click to start browsing!

Save 15% on all Diezel pedals

Ready for some heavy combustion? Diezel remains one of the kings of hi-gain distortion, and here you can add some meat to your pedalboard bones with the VH4, VH-4 2, Herbert and Zerrer pedals. All with 15% off their usual prices.

Save 15% on all JHS products

JHS is one of the strongest names in 'boutique' effects. Sweetwater has snipped a quick 15% off its entire range, including the brand new 3 Series pedals, Crayon, Morning Glory V4 Overdrive, Colour Box and lots more. Prices start at just $38.25.

DigiTech Drop: Was $307.07, now $215

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones. And if you thought that couldn't get any better, Sweetwater have dropped the price by nearly $100!