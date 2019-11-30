These guitar recording plugins are dirt cheap for Cyber Weekend

This Cyber Monday, we've seen massive deals on everything from guitars - acoustic and electric - to amps, pedals and everything in between. One thing we haven't covered as much though, is guitar plugins. Fortunately - in that arena - we've just found one of the more amazing sets of deals we've seen all weekend.
Waves is discounting five of its best guitar recording plugins - the Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel, GTR Solo, PRS SuperModels, CLA Guitars and Renaissance Axx - by as much as 70 percent.
Each of these plugins can do wonders for the tone and sound of your recordings, so take a look at all five and see which strikes your fancy. Be sure to act fast though, these deals end in T-minus 11 hours!
Get Waves' Renaissance Axx Plugin for
$79 $29.99
Engineered for guitars, the R-Axx is an all-in-one dynamics processor that delivers mix-ready results in seconds. Get it now for an astonishingly low price.View Deal
Get Waves' CLA Guitars Plugin for
$99 $29.99
This all-in-one multi-effect guitar plugin - developed in collaboration with Grammy-winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge - can give you professional-sounding tone instantly. Grab it now at a ridiculous discount.View Deal
Get Waves' PRS Supermodels Plugin for
$129 $39.99
Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS amps - the Archon, the Dallas and the Blue Sierra/V9. Act quickly and get the set for just $40.View Deal
Get Waves' Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel for
$99 $29.99
Developed in collaboration with legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, this plugin brings the best in '60s and '70s classic rock tone to your fingertips. Get it now at a 70% discount.View Deal
Get Waves' GTR Solo plugin for
$49 $14.99
This plugin features models of amps by the likes of Fender, Vox, Marshall and more, plus distortion, modulation and ambient effects. At $15, it's an absolute steal.View Deal
Don't forget Positive Grid!
Positive Grid Bias Elite plugin bundle: now only $159
An all-in-one amp modeling software solution. With 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 guitars and tons more, this is perhaps one of the best value deals we've seen all Black Friday.View Deal
