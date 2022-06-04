NAMM 2022: Watch Tom Quayle demonstrate the sonic versatility of Laney’s impressive new The Difference Engine delay pedal

NAMM 2022: Two of the more impressive gear releases we've seen at NAMM so far have been Laney's sweet-looking The Difference Engine delay pedal and Tom Quayle's new Ibanez signature guitar, the TQMS1-CTB.

It was a treat, then, to witness those two come gloriously together at Laney's NAMM booth.

During our chat with Laney's Simon Fraser-Clark, which you can see above, Quayle ran over from the Ibanez booth – TQMS1-CTB in hand – to demonstrate one of the patches he wrote for the pedal.

Quayle's in good company in that regard – Vernon Reid, Lari Basilio and noted Laney aficionado Tony Iommi also wrote patches for the pedal, which features 50 pre-loaded presets in total, plus space for another 50.

Overall, The Difference Engine features analog, digital and dynamic-style delay modes, which take after some of the most oft-used delay tones of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, respectively.

This means Space Echo style delays with wow and flutter artifacts in the Analog mode, 80s-style effects with up to 2500ms delay time in the Digital mode, and a Dynamic mode that takes after the TC Electronic 2290 Dynamic Digital Delay, with modulated repeats with ducking features and phase reversal on repeats.

Elsewhere, it boasts a handy 2.42” OLED screen, full MIDI capability and an expression pedal input.

