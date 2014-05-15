Tony Iommi Says Black Sabbath's Hyde Park Show Might Be Their Last

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has said the band's Hyde Park gig this July could be their last — ever.

The band will headline the British Summer Time Festival in London July 4, topping a bill that also includes hard rock luminaries such as Soundgarden, Faith No More, Motörhead, Soulfly, Hell, Bo Ningen and Wolfmother.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the gig, Iommi admitted he and his bandmates don't have plans to perform after the festival and that, combined with his health issues, the show could mark the last time Black Sabbath fans get to see the band perform live.

"It could be the last-ever Sabbath show," Iommi said. "I don't want it to be, but there's nothing really planned touring-wise after that show, so for all we know that could be it really. To be honest, I don't want to be touring to this extent too much longer, because it makes me feel so bad."

Iommi completed treatment in March after being diagnosed with lymphoma in January 2012.

"I'm at a stage now where I have no support, which means I have to see whether the cancer is coming back or if it's still there or what," he says. "I just don't know. It's a bit of a worry. After we finish this tour I'll go in and have a scan, so we'll see what that shows up."