Video: Fan-Filmed Highlights of Black Sabbath's December 22 Show in Birmingham, England

A thoughtful Black Sabbath fan has posted clips of the band in action December 22 at National Indoor Arena in Birmingham, England, and you can check it out below.
The two clips, which total 13 minutes, include "Black Sabbath" and "Children of the Grave."
Here's the band's setlist from that night:
- 01. War Pigs
- 02. Into The Void
- 03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
- 04. Snowblind
- 05. Age Of Reason
- 06. Black Sabbath
- 07. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- 08. N.I.B.
- 09. End Of The Beginning
- 10. Fairies Wear Boots
- 11. Rat Salad
- 12. Tommy Clufetos Drum Solo
- 13. Iron Man
- 14. God Is Dead?
- 15. Dirty Women
- 16. Children Of The Grave
- Encore:
- 17. Paranoid