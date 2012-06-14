Video: Green Day Post Trailer for New Album, ¡Uno!

Today, Green Day posted a new video to their official website. It's a trailer for their new album, ¡Uno!, which will be released September 25. Check out the video below.

The video also includes the album cover artwork and a portion of at least one new song.

¡Uno! is the first of three albums the band are set to release in a six-month period starting this fall, with ¡Dos! on November 13 and ¡Tré! on January 15, 2013.

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives," said the band in an official statement. "This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Instead of making one album, we are making a three-album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves ... We are going epic as fuck!"

All of the albums will be available for pre-order soon at greenday.com.