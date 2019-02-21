Watch Journey Perform "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" at Tokyo's Budokan

Journey have shared a live clip of their 1983 hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)." The performance is taken from Journey – Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers, due for release March 29 on DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD.
The new package captures the band onstage at Tokyo’s Budokan on February 7, 2017, where Journey plays cuts from 1981's Escape and 1983's Frontiers. The lineup for the shows featured Neal Schon (founder / guitar), Jonathan Cain (keyboards), Ross Valory (bass), Steve Smith (drums) and Arnel Pineda (lead vocals).
You can check out the cover art and full track list for Journey – Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers below.
DVD:
1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro
2. Don't Stop Believin'
3. Stone In Love
4. Who's Crying Now
5. Keep On Runnin'
6. Still They Ride
7. Escape
8. Lay It Down
9. Dead Or Alive
10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo
11. Mother, Father
12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
13. Open Arms
14. Separate Ways Intro
15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
16. Send Her My Love
17. Chain Reaction
18. After The Fall
19. Faithfully
20. Edge Of The Blade
21. Steve Smith Drum Solo
22. Back Talk
23. Frontiers
24. Rubicon
25. La Raza del Sol
26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
2CD:
CD1: Escape
1. Don’t Stop Believin’ Intro
2. Don’t Stop Believin’
3. Stone In Love
4. Who’s Crying Now
5. Keep On Runnin’
6. Still They Ride
7. Escape
8. Lay It Down
9. Dead Or Alive
10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo
11. Mother, Father
12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
13. Open Arms
CD2: Frontiers
14. Separate Ways Intro
15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
16. Send Her My Love
17. Chain Reaction
18. After The Fall
19. Faithfully
20. Edge Of The Blade
21. Steve Smith Drum Solo
22. Back Talk
23. Frontiers
24. Rubicon
25. La Raza del Sol
26. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’