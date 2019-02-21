Watch Journey Perform "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" at Tokyo's Budokan

Journey have shared a live clip of their 1983 hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)." The performance is taken from Journey – Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers, due for release March 29 on DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD.

The new package captures the band onstage at Tokyo’s Budokan on February 7, 2017, where Journey plays cuts from 1981's Escape and 1983's Frontiers. The lineup for the shows featured Neal Schon (founder / guitar), Jonathan Cain (keyboards), Ross Valory (bass), Steve Smith (drums) and Arnel Pineda (lead vocals).

You can check out the cover art and full track list for Journey – Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers below.

DVD:

1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro

2. Don't Stop Believin'

3. Stone In Love

4. Who's Crying Now

5. Keep On Runnin'

6. Still They Ride

7. Escape

8. Lay It Down

9. Dead Or Alive

10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo

11. Mother, Father

12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

13. Open Arms

14. Separate Ways Intro

15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

16. Send Her My Love

17. Chain Reaction

18. After The Fall

19. Faithfully

20. Edge Of The Blade

21. Steve Smith Drum Solo

22. Back Talk

23. Frontiers

24. Rubicon

25. La Raza del Sol

26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

