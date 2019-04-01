Watch Paul Riario Demo the All-New 2019 Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Guitar

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario gets a first look at the all-new 2019 Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty. You can watch the video above.

Built to Petrucci's exact specifications, the Majesty is the result of his unwavering demand for performance, playability and tone. Featuring a solid neck-through design with maple top, the Majesty is available in stunning new finishes including Tiger Eye (seen in the video above), Enchanted Forest, Blue Honu, Dark Roast, Red Sunrise, Stealth Black and Kinetic Blue.

The 2019 Majesty features a Music Man piezo floating tremolo bridge and Schaller locking tuners, as well as new, custom-designed signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, with a push/push volume for over 20dB gain boost.

"We designed the new Majesty pickups to bring out more of the natural essence of the tone-woods used to make the guitar," John Petrucci comments. "The pickups have been optimized to faithfully reproduce and amplify all of the depth, warmth, and boldness that the guitar naturally possesses. The result is a clearer, broader, more pronounced and ultimately expressive tone. It’s massive!"

The 2019 Majesty is available in both in six- and seven-string models.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com.