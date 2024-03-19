Waves just dropped loads of its plugins back to Black Friday prices – record better guitar tones from just $9.99

It’s never been easier to get great recorded guitar tones at home, and now Waves has dropped its biggest sale of 2024, so it's never been cheaper either. With many Waves plugins dropped back to Black Friday prices and others starting from just $9.99, the Waves Big March Sale is the perfect chance to get a fantastic guitar mixing chain up and running for much less. Now, if that’s not enough to tempt you in for a browse, Waves is also offering additional free plugins (from this list) the more you spend, making it even more insane value for money.

If terms like gain staging, mid/side EQ, and parallel processing are alien to you, don’t let that put you off diving into the wide world of mixing and mastering. Creating your own mixes is easier than ever, and with loads of advice available online, it’s actually quite easy to start turning your own riffs into fully-fledged songs.

There are 260 plugins and bundles available in the Waves Big March Sale, but to make life easier for those of you who are new to recording and mixing, we’ve picked out 7 of our personal favorites that will amp up your guitar tones in no time.

Waves Scheps 73: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fscheps-73" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $27.99

This is an emulation of the preamp and EQ from the iconic Neve 1073, a processor that has been featured on countless top recordings since the 1970s. You can use this plugin to add a rich analog warmth to any audio source, and it’ll work best as the first thing in your mix chain. If you’re not sure where to start, it also comes loaded with a bunch of presets from Andrew Scheps, who’s worked on records by Metallica, Green Day, Audioslave, The Mars Volta, and many more.

Waves Abbey Road Saturator: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fabbey-road-saturator" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $29.99

Saturation plugins add extra harmonics to your sound, which makes them sound louder without actually increasing the volume of the audio. Much like an overdrive or <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/the-best-distortion-pedals" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="waves.com""> distortion pedal , you can use it to add a subtle lift, or completely destroy your original signal. A mix knob lets you blend the dry sound of your guitar with the effected tone, there’s a choice between solid-state and tube saturation characteristics, and it works great on vocals, <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-bass-guitars-for-every-budget" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="waves.com""> bass , and drums too.

Waves SSL E Channel: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fssl-e-channel" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $249 , now $29.99

Channel strip plugins like the Waves SSL E Channel emulate vintage or modern desks that you’d find in a proper recording studio. Based upon the classic SSL 4000 series console, this plugin gives you filters, EQ, compression, and gates in one handy plugin, which makes things much easier when you’re trying to find the right sound for your guitars, or any other instrument. Stick an instance on every track in your recording session and you’ve got one of the world’s best studio consoles from the comfort of your home.

Waves CLA-76: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fcla-76-compressor-limiter" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $249 , now $29.99

One of the all-time classic compressor plugins, Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for a huge variety of instrumentation. You won’t want to use this on distorted guitars, but for your clean stuff, it will seriously amp up the clarity and punch of your tone. Funk chord stabs will get pushed to the front and it can even out arpeggiated passages for a more balanced sound. If you’re recording other instrumentation it’ll also do the job on drums, pianos, vocals, and pretty much anything else.

Waves Abbey Road Chambers: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fabbey-road-chambers" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $29.99

No modern recording is complete without reverb, but sometimes the old ways work the best. Based on the old-school method of placing a source in a particular room and capturing the audio, Waves Abbey Road Chambers gives you a legendary echo chamber to place your sounds. Used on records from the Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple, by sending multiple guitar tracks to a single instance of this plugin, you can make it sound as though everything was recorded in the same room together.

Waves F6 Dynamic EQ: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Ff6-floating-band-dynamic-eq" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $99 , now $29.99

An EQ is probably the most important tool for any mix engineer, and its potential to sculpt your guitar tones is unparalleled. Waves F6 is an incredibly versatile EQ plugin that also gives you a visual of what your sound is doing, which can be incredibly useful. As well as allowing you to identify problem frequencies and make surgical cuts, F6 also features a unique way of processing dynamically. If you’ve got a guitar part that goes from loud to quiet with dynamic picking and different techniques, F6 can be set to kick in when your guitar crosses a certain loudness threshold, making it an incredibly powerful tool.

Waves Abbey Road J37 Tape: <a href="https://waves.alzt.net/c/221109/286864/4512?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.waves.com%2Fplugins%2Fj37-tape" data-link-merchant="waves.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $299 , now $29.99

Part saturation plugin, part tape delay effect, the Waves Abbey Road J37 Tape is a super useful plugin to have when you’re mixing guitars. If you need to make your <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/the-50-greatest-guitar-solos-of-all-time" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="waves.com""> guitar solo stand out the delay portion of this plugin is a fantastic effect to use, but for us, it works best used on all guitar tracks simultaneously. Doing it this way adds extra harmonics to your overall sound, and the J37 features various modes that can be used to give your guitars a vintage or modern feel.

