Weezer Unveil Video for New Song, "Can't Knock the Hustle"

Weezer have revealed the video for “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” the first song from their forthcoming The Black Album, set for release in 2019 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

“Can’t Knock The Hustle” was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek.

The comedic clip, produced by Jerry Media, features Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz as a rideshare driver shuttling around a nightmare couple. You can check it out above.

Weezer will also once again hit the road with the Pixies for a North American tour that kicks off March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps April 12 in Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 19th at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. You can view the full itinerary below.

Weezer/Pixies 2019 tour dates:

3/8/19 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3/10/19 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

3/13/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/14/19 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

3/16/19 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17/19 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

3/19/19 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

3/20/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

3/22/19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

3/24/19 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

3/26/19 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/27/19 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/28/19 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/30/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/31/19 Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

4/5/19 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

4/6/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/7/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/9/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4/10/19 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

4/12/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center