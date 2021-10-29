Source Audio EQ2 Programmable EQ review

Source Audio's EQ2 Programmable EQ pedal is part of its One series pedals range. Each stompbox in the series supports both stereo and mono operation and features a Control Input jack for the Source Audio Dual Expression Pedal and a USB port.

These digital pedals have 128 onboard preset slots and loads of capability, with knobs for tweaking, some of which have an alternate function initiated by a rear-panel switch.

To really dig deep, you need to take advantage of the Neuro graphical editing and librarian software: a mobile app for all iOS and Android devices (cabled connection) and a desktop version for Mac and Windows.

As well as unlocking pedal features, it offers access to effect editing parameters, stereo routing options and advanced EQ control, plus pedal preset management (archiving your own and downloading factory and user community presets).

The EQ2 is a combination graphic and parametric equalizer with 10 fully adjustable frequency bands. Each band can be moved to any point on the frequency spectrum from 20Hz to 20kHz and has up to +/-18dB of boost or cut available with adjustable bandwidth.

There’s also some shelving and high-pass options, noise gate, limiter and tuner. The pedal has four presets instantly at hand, scrolled through via a front-panel button, although all 128 of them can be recalled directly from the pedal.

Besides a small Output knob, there’s just a rotary encoder knob with push and turn actions that works extremely well to quickly dial in an EQ curve on the fly. But with the Neuro app you can really get in and map out your EQ curve in detail.

Whether you need to set your rig for a venue, have different EQ settings to suit particular guitars, or just kick it in as a frequency boost, it’s all here.

