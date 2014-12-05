Volume 2 of Martin | The Journal of Acoustic Guitars is available for download!

The second volume continues to give a deeper look at what is going on at the Martin Guitar Company.

It includes: A Word From CEO and Chairman Chris Martin IV on Martin’s partnership with the Nature Conservancy in Africa to #SaveElephants, an interview with Martin Ambassador Jason Isbell, and the Martin 2014 summer models.

Volume 2 of Martin | The Journal of Acoustic Guitars is available for download only.

Download Volume 2 of Martin | The Journal of Acoustic Guitars here.