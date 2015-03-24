Megadeth’s “Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!” Percussive Acoustic Cover –– Video Finds

Sam Westphalen is a percussive acoustic guitar player from Australia with some seriously ferocious chops.

And judging by his choice of covers, he also appears to be a huge metal fan (which we’re OK with too).

We previously shared Westphalen’s wicked covers of Pantera’s “Mouth for War” and “The Art of Shredding,” and today we’ve got something else.

Here’s his take on Megadeth’s “Killing is my Business… and Business is Good!” It’s the second track on the band’s debut album, which goes by the same name.

Killing is my Business… and Business is Good! was released in June of 1985.

Find out more about Sam Westphalen at http://samborayjr.com/