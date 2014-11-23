Sunday Strum, Episode 17: 16th Note/Stutter Phrase — Lesson

This week, I go over an all-downstroke 16th note strumming pattern.

By adding a measure of 2/4 at the end, I create a little hiccup or stutter.

That, in conjunction with adding a fair amount of rests, gives the pattern a punctuated feel.

This is a simple way to break up your strumming and explore a simple time signature change without getting overly complicated.

Feel free to make it your own, and of course have fun!

Watch the video right here:

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

