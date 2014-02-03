The Falls Signs with Verve Records for New EP 'Into The Fire' and Announces U.S. Tour

Universal Music Group's Verve Records is proud to announce the signing of acclaimed Australian duo The Falls. Verve's Chairman David Foster states, "Their perfect blend of harmonies and heartfelt songs represent the very best kind of contemporary folk-based music," going on to add "I couldn't be happier to welcome them to the Verve Music Family."

The one time couple that recently made the move to the states will release their debut EP Into The Fire on February 18th.

Along with Harpers Bazaar calling The Falls "uniquely beautiful" and KCRW spotlighting the duo as an "Artist You should Know," Melinda Kirwin and Simon Rudston have also been catching the attention of fellow musicians. The Falls have already toured and been personally asked to go on the road with The Lumineers, Of Monsters and Men, Passenger and Natalie Maines of The Dixie Chicks.

Verve's GM Robert Smith says that with Into The Fire, "The Fall's join our label's long standing tradition of artists who speak from the heart and standout from the crowd. It's individual, distinctive and worldly."

Here The Falls' "Into The Fire" here:

Kicking off 2014 with performances at this year's Sundance Film Festival, The Falls will embark on a two-month tour with Delta Rae beginning February 15th. The duo will also perform at SXSW and numerous festivals this summer. Tour dates below.

Tour Dates (more to be announced):

February 15th 9:30 Club Washington, DC*

February 20th Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA*

February 21st World Café Live Philadelphia, PA*

February 25th Bowery Ballroom New York, NY*

February 27th Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT*

February 28th Port City Music Hall Portland, ME*

March 1st Royale Boston, MA*

March 6th Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC*

March 7th Lincoln Theater Raleigh, NC*

March 10th Rocnation Party Austin, TX

March 21st Bluebird Theater Denver, CO*

* With Delta Rae

Find out more at facebook.com/musicfromthefalls