Pantera’s “The Art of Shredding” Percussive Acoustic Guitar Cover — Video Finds

Believe it or not, Pantera’s “The Art of Shredding” translates awesomely to acoustic in the hands of the masterful percussive player, Sam Westphalen.

Here he is in the studio at the Australian Institute of Music laying it down.

Westphalen has made a point of performing metal classics on acoustic guitar, and he also performs his own tunes.

“The Art of Shredding” is the final track from Pantera’s acclaimed 1990 release Cowboys From Hell.

View more from Westphalen at samborayjr.com. Check it out here: