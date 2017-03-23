Andy Summers Breaks Down Three Tracks from New Album, 'Triboluminescence'

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Police guitarist Andy Summers will release a new album, Triboluminescence, this Friday, March 24, via Flickering Shadow Productions.

The album, Summers' 14th solo effort, promises to be his most introspective work to date; it also epitomizes a musical form that Summers calls “new exotic.”

In the exclusive videos below, Summers discusses three songs from the new disc—"Elephant Bird," "Shadyland" and "Haunted Dolls."

“Triboluminescence is actually a scientific word that means creating light from dark, which I believe is a great metaphor for any creative act and, especially, music,” Summers says.

“I felt compelled to follow up the record I made last year, Metal Dog, where I was trying to go into a new territory—with not just a straight-ahead jazz or jazz fusion or rock or pop, but something very much my own genre. This record results from a lifetime’s worth of receiving influence, digesting it and trying to create a new voice. I feel like I’m taking the Metal Dog album and moving on from there and trying to expand the writing, the tonal palette and this idea that I have about creating new music.”

Triboluminescence Track List:

“If Anything”

“Triboluminescence”

“Adinkra”

“Elephant Bird”

“Shadyland”

“Haunted Dolls”

“Gigantopithecus”

“Pukul Buny Bunye”

“Garden of the Sea”

Stay tuned for more information, and be sure to visit andysummers.com.