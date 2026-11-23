Geezer Butler leads Nuno Bettencourt, Lzzy Hale and Steve Stevens for his special tribute show Black Sabbath cover
The performance from the inaugural Sound & Visions Awards is now being released on vinyl for charity
Back in March, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum put together a star-studded tribute show to honor Black Sabbath bass player Geezer Butler and Free/Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers at the Sound & Visions Awards.
The “magic” of that evening was so good, they’re releasing a vinyl of the night for charity.
In a strange twist, both Butler and Rodgers played in one-off supergroups to honor themselves on the night. The Black Sabbath bassist was joined by Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens, Lzzy Hale and Sorum for a special take on the Dio-era Neon Knights.
The performance has now been released on YouTube. The Sound & Visions Awards celebration also pulled together other notable guitarists across the evening, including Bon Jovi’s Phil X, Stevie Salas (George Clinton, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart) and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr.
The show was in fact the inaugural Palm Springs Sound & Vision Awards, and took place at the Plaza Theatre with Butler and Rodgers rightfully honored. It also raised money for the Adopt the Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation that delivers educational programmes which gives children access to musical education and enrichment activities, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds.
A live record, limited to 2,000 vinyl copies but also releasing as a film, had not been on the agenda.
“I never went into that night thinking we were making a record,” Sorum admits. “I originally had the show recorded and filmed because I wanted to preserve the experience for myself.
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“But when I listened back, I realized we had captured something truly magical – the energy in the room, the performances, and the spirit of all these incredible artists coming together for the kids.”
The Neon Knights performance is already up on YouTube, and sees Stevens armed with his signature Knaggs LP-style guitar, and Nuno sporting his new Nuno’s Guitars flagship model. Butler’s bass clatters like a steam train throughout, with Bettencourt taking both guitar solos. The tapping that ignites his second solo really impresses.
Sound & Vision Live will release on Friday November 27 via Goodnoise/Experience Vinyl, and is available to pre-order now via Experience Vinyl.
Sound & Vision Live tracklist
Bad Company
Vocals: Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Can’t Get Enough
Vocals: Glenn Hughes
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Run With the Pack
Vocals: Charlie Starr
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Shooting Star
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Side B
Feel Like Makin’ Love
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
Vocals: Paul Rodgers
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
All Right Now
Vocals: Paul Rodgers and All Cast
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X, Steve Stevens, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Additional Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
Paul Rodgers Acceptance Speech
All Right Now / The Changels
LP 2 - Side C
Children of the Grave
Vocals: Charlie Starr
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
Symptom of the Universe
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
N.I.B.
Vocals: Glenn Hughes
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Neon Knights
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Side D
Paranoid
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
War Pigs
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Geezer Butler Acceptance Speech
Changes / The Changels
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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