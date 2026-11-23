Back in March, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum put together a star-studded tribute show to honor Black Sabbath bass player Geezer Butler and Free/Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers at the Sound & Visions Awards.

The “magic” of that evening was so good, they’re releasing a vinyl of the night for charity.

In a strange twist, both Butler and Rodgers played in one-off supergroups to honor themselves on the night. The Black Sabbath bassist was joined by Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens, Lzzy Hale and Sorum for a special take on the Dio-era Neon Knights.

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The performance has now been released on YouTube. The Sound & Visions Awards celebration also pulled together other notable guitarists across the evening, including Bon Jovi’s Phil X, Stevie Salas (George Clinton, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart) and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr.

The show was in fact the inaugural Palm Springs Sound & Vision Awards, and took place at the Plaza Theatre with Butler and Rodgers rightfully honored. It also raised money for the Adopt the Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation that delivers educational programmes which gives children access to musical education and enrichment activities, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds.

A live record, limited to 2,000 vinyl copies but also releasing as a film, had not been on the agenda.

“I never went into that night thinking we were making a record,” Sorum admits. “I originally had the show recorded and filmed because I wanted to preserve the experience for myself.

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“But when I listened back, I realized we had captured something truly magical – the energy in the room, the performances, and the spirit of all these incredible artists coming together for the kids.”

Neon Knights featuring Lzzy Hale, Geezer Butler, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens & Matt Sorum - YouTube Watch On

The Neon Knights performance is already up on YouTube, and sees Stevens armed with his signature Knaggs LP-style guitar, and Nuno sporting his new Nuno’s Guitars flagship model. Butler’s bass clatters like a steam train throughout, with Bettencourt taking both guitar solos. The tapping that ignites his second solo really impresses.

Sound & Vision Live will release on Friday November 27 via Goodnoise/Experience Vinyl, and is available to pre-order now via Experience Vinyl.

Sound & Vision Live tracklist

Bad Company

Vocals: Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Can’t Get Enough

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Run With the Pack

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Shooting Star

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side B

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy

Vocals: Paul Rodgers

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

All Right Now

Vocals: Paul Rodgers and All Cast

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X, Steve Stevens, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Additional Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Paul Rodgers Acceptance Speech

All Right Now / The Changels

LP 2 - Side C

Children of the Grave

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Symptom of the Universe

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

N.I.B.

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Neon Knights

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side D

Paranoid

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

War Pigs

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Geezer Butler Acceptance Speech

Changes / The Changels