Nothing seems to rattle guitarist Ryan Sise. Whether his band, the Knoxville, TN-based country-rock outfit the Sedonas, is playing clubs, theaters or arenas, he's one cool customer.

"A gig's a gig," he says casually. "If I started thinking about the size of the crowd, I'd probably mess up and have a bad night."

During the past year, the group, which also consists of frontman James Conor Wike and drummer Casey Green (they rotate bassists depending on availability), has been landing some prime support slots on gigs with ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Black Crowes and the Goo Goo Dolls. They were even selected as openers for the Who, when the iconic band closed their final North American tour in Palm Springs, CA.

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"It wasn't our first time playing a hockey arena, but I can't say I'm used to it," Sise says. “I try to just remember why I got into this. I play for myself first and foremost, to make myself happy. Then, as a side effect, hopefully that translates to other people."

Sise first picked up the guitar at age 11, and it wasn't long before he was jamming on bluegrass numbers with his father and grandfather, both semi-pro musicians.

He calls B.B. King his North Star, but he also credits the other two Kings (Freddie and Albert) along with Lightnin' Hopkins and Warren Haynes as major influences.

"I never really got into heavy metal guitarists, but there was a period in middle school when I got into your Rob Halfords, your Dee Sniders and your Bruce Dickinsons," he says. "Every once in a while, I'll put those records on and scream for vengeance."

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The Sedonas -- Live My Years (Bootleg) - YouTube Watch On

Since forming in 2017, the Sedonas have issued three LPs (American Paint, Opening Selects and The '79 Session), and they've recently released a pair of strong singles ahead of their next full-length.

O' My High Wire is a plaintive country-rock gem that bristles with Sise's stinging slide work.

"I'm trying to do some Duane Allman there with a little Billy Gibbons," he says. And in the solo of the train beat whopper Whistlin' Along, he dishes out high-octane acoustic bluegrass before whipping up an electric blues hurricane frenzy.

“It might sound weird, but I try to approach guitar playing from a literary standpoint. That's the only way I can make sense of things,” he says. When pushed to name which author best reflects his fretboard style, he names Heart of Darkness author Joseph Conrad. "He wasn't afraid to go bold."