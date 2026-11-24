Steve Vai and Joe Satriani have assembled an all-star cast of electric guitar heroes for their inaugural SatchVai Camp next year.
Billed as “four days and nights of guitar shredding history”, the camp will host masterclasses and workshops, which will be led by both Vai and Satch. Some heavy hitters in the world of contemporary guitar music have also been recruited as guest tutors.
As well as the lessons, Satch and Vai will also put on nightly performances alongside members of the SatchVai Band. Their all-star faculty will join in, too, and campers will be able to share the stage for late-night jam sessions.
Rabea Massaad, Martin Miller, Jack Gardiner, Tom Quayle, Ola Englund, Doug Doppler and Pete Thorn have all been announced as guest guitarists.
What’s more, the SatchVai Camp website has also teased: “We are inviting a few legendary British guitar heroes to join us, but we can’t say who just yet.”
The SatchVai Camp is open to players of all levels, from “First-time players to working professionals and non-players alike”. Once there, attendees will be able to learn from “some of the most inventive players in modern guitar”.
The camp will take place July 18-21, 2027, at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor, UK – a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, the Royal residence of the King of England, no less.
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Prices start from £2,999. That includes food, accommodation, entry to the workshops and jams, and a bunch of case candy, including signed posters.
Head over to the SatchVai Camp website to find out more.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
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