Steve Vai and Joe Satriani have assembled an all-star cast of electric guitar heroes for their inaugural SatchVai Camp next year.

Billed as “four days and nights of guitar shredding history”, the camp will host masterclasses and workshops, which will be led by both Vai and Satch. Some heavy hitters in the world of contemporary guitar music have also been recruited as guest tutors.

As well as the lessons, Satch and Vai will also put on nightly performances alongside members of the SatchVai Band. Their all-star faculty will join in, too, and campers will be able to share the stage for late-night jam sessions.

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Rabea Massaad, Martin Miller, Jack Gardiner, Tom Quayle, Ola Englund, Doug Doppler and Pete Thorn have all been announced as guest guitarists.

What’s more, the SatchVai Camp website has also teased: “We are inviting a few legendary British guitar heroes to join us, but we can’t say who just yet.”

The SatchVai Camp is open to players of all levels, from “First-time players to working professionals and non-players alike”. Once there, attendees will be able to learn from “some of the most inventive players in modern guitar”.

The camp will take place July 18-21, 2027, at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor, UK – a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, the Royal residence of the King of England, no less.

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Prices start from £2,999. That includes food, accommodation, entry to the workshops and jams, and a bunch of case candy, including signed posters.

Head over to the SatchVai Camp website to find out more.