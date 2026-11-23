Fender is showing its appreciation for US military personnel this holiday season, offering eligible service members and veterans 10% off the majority of its catalog when shopping directly through Fender's website . There are a handful of exclusions, which I'll cover below, alongside who is eligible, but the discount applies to a huge selection of instruments and accessories. That includes some of Fender's latest releases, such as the newly revamped American Professional and Professional Classic series .

How do you sign up? Simply verify through ID.me at the checkout stage to apply the discount.

Fender Military Discount: 10% off the majority of the Fender.com catalog

Save 10% off the majority of the catalog at Fender.com. Exclusions include Fender Play, the Made in Japan collection, Fender Studio software, gift cards and limited-run products. But apart from that, Fender's website is your oyster. Simply verify through ID.me at the checkout stage and your discount will be applied.

So, who can take advantage of this Fender offer? Well, the list is quite extensive: active-duty members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans and other retirees of the United States Armed Forces. Once verified through ID.com , the discount will apply automatically, so the process of grabbing a bargain couldn’t be easier.

Just this week, Fender has dropped the stunning Professional Classic line in the dazzling – and exclusive – Shell Pink finish. Using your military personnel discount, you can get a tasty $150 off the Shell Pink Stratocaster and Telecaster , with $160 off the slightly more expensive Jaguar model . This web-exclusive finish has only just dropped, but you can already snag a discount.

And with the Black Friday guitar deals in full swing, there are a lot of amazing savings to be made, in addition to the 10% military discount.

So, whether you've had your sights set on a bucket-list Fender, fancy picking up a new addition to your collection, or you’re just starting out and you’re looking for something beginner-friendly from Squier, there is so much on offer here. If you're eligible for the military discount, this could be a great opportunity to get your hands on some new gear while keeping a little extra money in your pocket.

Of course, as pioneers of the electric bass guitar, Fender has plenty of low-end options, too. We reviewed the American Professional II P-Bass very favorably, with writer Kevin Sanders stating that it "is among the best of the 'standard' Precisions ever made". With military discount, you can save a sweet $185 off the asking price.

And for those looking for a new amp, there’s a whirlwind of options, too. The Fender Blues Junior IV, which we named the best overall in our best Fender amps guide , will cost $80 less using your discount . Whereas, if you're looking for a practice companion, knocking $13 off the incredibly popular Mustang Micro Plus headphone amplifier is a smaller discount, but still a worthwhile saving that makes quiet practice even more appealing.

According to the site, the main exclusions are Fender Play, gift cards, the Made in Japan collection, Fender Studio software, and limited-run products. Handily, you'll be informed at checkout if your items are eligible for the discount, so that's the best way to check and be absolutely certain.

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