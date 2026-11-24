I’ve made no secret of the fact that I absolutely love Mammoth. Wolfgang Van Halen has genuinely cemented himself as a modern guitar hero of mine, carrying forward one of the most legendary names in rock while stubbornly forging his own sonic identity.

When he first dropped his signature semi-hollow design, it immediately stood out as something I wanted to get my hands on. It would certainly help me learn those monstrous tapping licks in style!

Now, things get even sweeter, as at Sweetwater, you can pick up the EVH SA-126 Standard for just $699 , down from its usual $999.99 retail price this Black Friday.

Save 30% ($300) EVH SA-126 Standard: was $999 now $699 at Sweetwater Score the EVH SA-126 Standard in Pelham Blue for just $699 (down from $999.00) at Sweetwater! Featuring a chambered nyatoh body and a solid nyatoh centerblock, an ebony compound-radius fingerboard, and custom EVH pickups, this 30% discount saves you $300 this Black Friday!

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

Designing a semi-hollow body that can withstand cranked high gain without turning into an uncontrollable feedback nightmare is no small feat, but EVH pulled it off brilliantly. Built with a chambered nyatoh body and a solid nyatoh centerblock, this guitar delivers warmth and resonance while staying composed under heavy distortion.

As highlighted in our hands-on EVH SA-126 Standard review , the Tim Shaw-designed humbuckers sound absolutely amazing. They make overdriven chords feel massive and provide endless sustain for soaring lead work.

Is it flawless? Not quite; the body weight distribution can be a bit bottom-heavy when playing seated, and the pristine clean tones are somewhat underwhelming compared to its crunch sounds. But if you play hard rock, blues, or heavy fuzz riffs, this guitar absolutely flies.

Saving $300 on an instrument that brings Wolfgang's signature warmth and aggressive edge into reach makes this deal a no-brainer. Head over to Sweetwater to grab the EVH SA-126 Standard in Pelham Blue for $699 before stock runs out!

Looking for more discounts? Well, head over to our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals hub for even more offers and personal recommendations.

Mammoth: The End (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

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