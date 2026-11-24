Wolfgang Van Halen’s 4-star-rated signature guitar just hit $699 thanks to a mammoth $300 Black Friday price cut at Sweetwater
Grab this tap-ready semi-hollow beast at an unbeatable discount for Black Friday
I’ve made no secret of the fact that I absolutely love Mammoth. Wolfgang Van Halen has genuinely cemented himself as a modern guitar hero of mine, carrying forward one of the most legendary names in rock while stubbornly forging his own sonic identity.
When he first dropped his signature semi-hollow design, it immediately stood out as something I wanted to get my hands on. It would certainly help me learn those monstrous tapping licks in style!
Now, things get even sweeter, as at Sweetwater, you can pick up the EVH SA-126 Standard for just $699, down from its usual $999.99 retail price this Black Friday.
Score the EVH SA-126 Standard in Pelham Blue for just $699 (down from $999.00) at Sweetwater! Featuring a chambered nyatoh body and a solid nyatoh centerblock, an ebony compound-radius fingerboard, and custom EVH pickups, this 30% discount saves you $300 this Black Friday!
Designing a semi-hollow body that can withstand cranked high gain without turning into an uncontrollable feedback nightmare is no small feat, but EVH pulled it off brilliantly. Built with a chambered nyatoh body and a solid nyatoh centerblock, this guitar delivers warmth and resonance while staying composed under heavy distortion.
As highlighted in our hands-on EVH SA-126 Standard review, the Tim Shaw-designed humbuckers sound absolutely amazing. They make overdriven chords feel massive and provide endless sustain for soaring lead work.
Is it flawless? Not quite; the body weight distribution can be a bit bottom-heavy when playing seated, and the pristine clean tones are somewhat underwhelming compared to its crunch sounds. But if you play hard rock, blues, or heavy fuzz riffs, this guitar absolutely flies.
Saving $300 on an instrument that brings Wolfgang's signature warmth and aggressive edge into reach makes this deal a no-brainer. Head over to Sweetwater to grab the EVH SA-126 Standard in Pelham Blue for $699 before stock runs out!
Looking for more discounts? Well, head over to our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals hub for even more offers and personal recommendations.
Shop even more Black Friday deals
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Up to 70% off Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
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Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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