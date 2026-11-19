The bass guitar used to track the James Bond theme song is going up for auction.

The 1962 Fender Precision Bass was used by Mike Peters to record the tune for Dr. No, the first James Bond movie, back in 1962. Gardiner Houlgate will put it under the hammer next month, and it could sell for as much as £10,000 (roughly $13k).

The bass can be heard during the famed ‘gun barrel’ sequence that often takes place at the start of Bond movies, and plays a starring role in one of Hollywood’s most iconic theme tunes.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

“I doubt any of the musicians involved back in 1962 could have realised how iconic this one minute and 49 seconds of music would become,” says auctioneer Luke Hobbs (via BBC).

“The fact that this bass guitar was used on the James Bond theme really secures its place in history. Let's hope it leaves buyers shaken and stirred.”

(Image credit: Guitar Auctions at Gardiner Houlgate)

Peters, who died in 2021 at the age of 84, had been part of The John Barry Seven prior to taking a turn towards session work in the early 1960s. The group’s lead singer, John Barry, had arranged the Bond theme, which in turn had been composed by Monty Norman.

To record the riff, Barry used The John Barry Seven members, with Peters on bass. The P Bass was passed on to Barry’s surviving family, who are now selling it. It’s estimated to sell between £5,000 – £10,000.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The current news cycle could help its cause. James Bond finds himself in the headlines, after it was announced that Robert Pattinson would take the baton from Daniel Craig in the franchise’s reboot.

And Pattinson, it turns out, has a connection to guitars himself. Not only does he have a sweet Fender Masterbuilt Strat in his collection, he also once played guitar on a Death Grips track.

The auction will take place on December 8.

For more, head over to Guitar Auctions at Gardiner Houlgate.