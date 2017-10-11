The Eagles Announce 40th Anniversary 'Hotel California' Deluxe Reissue

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Eagles have announced a 40th anniversary, deluxe reissue of their landmark 1976 album, Hotel California.

The deluxe reissue—which comes in a 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio package that includes remastered sound, 10 previously unreleased live recordings, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes—will be available on November 24.

The live recordings were taken the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976 and feature one of the first ever live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town" along with other Eagles classics including "Already Gone," "Take It To the Limit" and "Witchy Woman."

The deluxe edition also includes an 11 x 11 hardbound bookwith rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book and an 11 x 22 poster.

Alongside the $99.98 deluxe edition, a $19.98 2-CD Expanded Edition and a $9.98 single-disc edition will also be available, along with digital download and streaming versions.

You can check out the tracklist below.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. "Hotel California"

2. "New Kid In Town"

3. "Life In The Fast Lane"

4. "Wasted Time"

5. "Wasted Time (Reprise)"

6. "Victim Of Love"

7. "Pretty Maids All In A Row"

8. "Try And Love Again"

9. "The Last Resort"

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

1. "Take It Easy"

2. "Take It To The Limit"

3. "New Kid In Town"

4. "James Dean"

5. "Good Day In Hell"

6. "Witchy Woman"

7. "Funk #49"

8. "One Of These Nights"

9. "Hotel California"

10. "Already Gone"