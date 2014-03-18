Exclusive Video: Monster Truck Live in Germany, Episode 5

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video by Monster Truck — ”Live in Germany, Episode 5.” You can check it out below.

The clip is part of a six-part series that will be published here and on RevolverMag.com. You can check out Episode 1 here, Episode 2 here, Episode 3 here and Episode 4 here.

All the episodes were shot during the band’s recent German tour, and they serve as the perfect tour diary for Monster Truck fans. You see the band on stage, back stage, hanging out, talking gear and much more.

For more about Monster Truck, visit ilovemonstertruck.com.