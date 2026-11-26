Melo-death stalwarts The Black Dahlia Murder have announced they are parting ways with Alluvial guitarist Wes Hauch, who joined the band last year.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band said: “Raise thine horns to Wes Hauch for a year and a half of melting faces with The Black Dahlia Murder. We thank him for lending his time and talents to the cause as he now turns his full attention to his ongoing work with Alluvial. Stoked to hear what new material he’s got brewing.”

Hauch’s departure left a spot open for a new guitarist. Well, we say new guitarist, but the vacancy has already been filled by a familar face…

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“Please join us in welcoming alumni shredder Brandon Ellis back to the band,” the post continues. “We have a big year coming up and we all look forward to seeing everyone who comes out and headbangs with us!”

Ellis’s return is a surprising turn of events, given the Jackson crackle fanatic quit the band in early 2025 after nine years on the road. Fans are welcoming his return, however.

“Say goodbye to someone who is insanely talented and welcome back someone who is insanely talented,” reads the top comment on the post.

Indeed, both guitarists are among the tidiest metal players in the game today, with rhythmic and technical dexterity few can match. Neither one has made an individual statement on the change in lineup.

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The new(old?)-look Black Dahlia Murder return to the stage early next year, with a European run starting in Frankfurt, Germany on January 14 2027. See TBDMofficial for more info.